 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blue Bell brings out the brownies for new limited-time ice cream flavor

Blue Bell brings out the brownies for new limited-time ice cream flavor

Only $5 for 5 months
Blue Bell

Blue Bell's newest limited-time flavor is Fudge Brownie Decadence. Courtesy

Blue Bell is releasing a new limited-time ice cream flavor that chocolate-lovers should appreciate.

Fudge Brownie Decadence starts with chocolate French ice cream dotted with fudge brownie chunks and amps up the sugar game with chocolate flake-filled whipped topping.

"You will know why we put 'decadence' in the name," a news release from the Texas-based dairy states.

According to Blue Bell, demand for its ice cream has been so high during the pandemic, several of its popular flavors have sold out.

The new Fudge Brownie Decadence ice cream will come in half-gallons and pints for a limited time, as well as another popular flavor: Ice Cream Cone has vanilla ice cream filled with chocolate-covered cone pieces, roasted peanuts and a chocolate sundae sauce swirl.

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News