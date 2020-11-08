Beavers Bend State Park feels like a little Colorado in Oklahoma

All that hiking can make you hungry. There are a few restaurants to check out if you want to take a break from cooking all your meals at the cabin. A well-known and popular spot is Grateful Head Pizza Oven & Tap Room, 10251 U.S. 259. It offers a variety of pizzas and has a great beer selection. Be warned ... the workers who call your name when your pizza is done have some of the loudest voices. You definitely know when your pizza is ready!

If pizza isn’t your thing, then 100 yards away is The Blue Rooster, which serves lots of fried things, including fried green tomatoes. The Mountain Fork Brewery also offers up some delicious pizzas.

Let’s not forget about the lake. Broken Bow Lake was built under the supervision of the Tulsa District of the Corps of Engineers. The lake covers 14,000 acres and has a shoreline of 180 miles. They have boats and houseboats for rent and there is camping either in tents or cabins. If you get a chance to visit the dam’s spillway, while it is not spilling, it is a nice spot to relax and just listen.