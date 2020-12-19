A nod to the 'nog, people either love or hate the holiday drink

“Can I refill your eggnog for you?” – Clark W. Griswold
Pumpkin spice may indicate the beginning of fall, but eggnog most definitely ushers in the start of the holiday season.
Recipes for the eggy, super-rich, custardy drink are everywhere, and it is used as a component in hundreds more. Eggnog lattes, eggnog waffles, eggnog ice cream – it’s almost unheard of to celebrate the holidays without eggnog in some form. My father in law always insists on purchasing a half-gallon of eggnog every Christmas. He has a glass, and we typically dump out the majority of it after he leaves.
Love it or hate it – and there seems to be very little middle ground – eggnog is a signature of the holidays. I’ve never seen so many opinions on the subject as in my recent social media poll regarding eggnog. I had nearly 100 comments in a matter of hours, ranging from “I LOVE IT SOOO MUCH” to “not just no, but hell no.”
James Wegner, owner of Bodhi’s Bowl at Mother Road Market, offered his two cents. “They just didn’t think it through”, Wegner said, regarding the name. “Now, Golden Holiday Juice?” It has a nice ring to it! I’m on board for the name change!”
At least a dozen barf emojis were thrown in as well. As I suspected, eggnog is an all-in or not-at-all drink. However, two things they all agree on are that Braum’s is the place to buy it and that this holiday cheer is best served with a shot (or two) of booze.
Like many long-standing favorite foods, it’s not clear where the drink originated, where it got its name, or even what ingredients were used in the first recipes.
What culinary historians know is that it was common in medieval Europe to find drinks made of warm milk and alcohol, a mixture commonly known as posset. Eggnog may be a descendent of this early beverage.
Originally known as egg milk punch, or milk punch, eggnog has been part of holiday traditions across the world for centuries. The mix of cream, eggs, sugar, and alcohol, eggnog is a decadent, delicious treat when you need to warm your insides with something sweet and boozy.
Braum’s Dairy Store has the most popular version in town, and the company shares a bit of eggnog history on its website. According to Braums.com, “Early eggnog drinks almost always included alcohol, and in the newly-formed American colonies, the drink grew to popularity as a heady mix of milk or cream, eggs, and rum. Often topped with cinnamon or nutmeg, the drink’s warm spices made it popular in the cold winter months. George Washington himself was known to have written a popular recipe for the beverage.”
“Concerns about food safety led eggnog to fall out of favor somewhat,” the company continues. “For home cooks, the easy solution is to make eggnog with pasteurized eggs. Commercial preparations, including our genuine eggnog, are pasteurized for safety and can be consumed without worry.”
Typically, eggnog is served cold, in moose glasses if you have them as a nod to Clark W. Griswold in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” However, it’s not uncommon in some areas to find the drink served warm (especially when fortified with rum or bourbon).
Braum’s Egg Nog is made with fresh milk and cream, pure cane sugar, and a unique blend of spices. “Enjoy a glass of this smooth and creamy holiday classic sprinkled with nutmeg,” according to Braum’s. “As a creamer in your coffee, or as an ingredient in your favorite holiday recipes.”
How to serve eggnog
Stir in some booze! According to themanual.com, “It’s best to stick with dark, amber-colored spirits with a higher proof because the higher alcohol content will neutralize some of the eggnog’s sweetness. Don’t bother dusting off that fancy bottle on the top shelf, as the other flavors in your eggnog will overpower the nuances of premium liquor. Simply add a shot of reasonably priced, high-proofed spirits, stir it well, and pour it down the hatch.”
The golden recipe for pop-up holiday cheer is a 1 part spirit ratio to 5 parts prepared eggnog. For a 1-quart container of eggnog, you should use 6.5 ounces of liquor, total.
What to do with the rest of the jug
If you have some eggnog leftover from the holidays, use it to make creamy, nutmeg-scented mashed potatoes, oatmeal, biscuits, and muffins, among other things.
— Stir into mashed sweet potatoes.
— Mix with oatmeal instead of milk or water.
— Freeze in ice cube trays and use in iced coffee or smoothies.
— Soak day-old bread slices in it for making French toast.
— Whisk until frothy and serve over hot coffee or tea.
— Use in place of cream or buttermilk when making biscuits.
— Whisk with a bit of powdered sugar to create an icing for cinnamon rolls, quick bread, or scones.
— Combine with a bit of maple syrup over low heat and use as a topping for pancakes.
Eggnog Muffins
Makes 12
Despite having over a cup of eggnog in the batter, these muffins aren’t too sweet.
Topping:
½ cup sugar
½ cup all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract
2½ tablespoons butter, melted
Batter:
4 tablespoons butter, softened
¾ cup sugar
2 large eggs
2½ cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon nutmeg
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1¼ cups eggnog or half & half
1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a muffin tin with 12 paper or silicone muffin cups and grease the cups with non-stick vegetable oil spray, ensuring that they peel off the muffins nicely.
2. To make the topping: Stir together all of the topping ingredients JUST until crumbly. Stir gently, and don’t overmix; you don’t want to turn this crumbly topping into a solid mass. Set aside.
3. To make the muffins: In a medium-sized mixing bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until smooth.
4. Add the eggs, beating for several minutes and scraping the bowl, until the mixture is smooth and light-colored. Beat in the baking powder, nutmeg, salt, and vanilla.
5. Stir the flour into the butter mixture alternately with the eggnog or half and half, beginning and ending with the flour and making sure everything is thoroughly combined.
6. Spoon the batter evenly into the prepared muffin cups. Sprinkle with the topping, using a heaping tablespoon for each muffin.
7. Bake the muffins until cooked through and golden brown, 17 to 20 minutes. Remove them from the oven, and serve warm or at room temperature. Store at room temperature, lightly wrapped, for up to 2 days; freeze for up to a month.
— Adapted from KingArthurFlour.com
