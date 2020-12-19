A nod to the 'nog, people either love or hate the holiday drink

“Can I refill your eggnog for you?” – Clark W. Griswold

Pumpkin spice may indicate the beginning of fall, but eggnog most definitely ushers in the start of the holiday season.

Recipes for the eggy, super-rich, custardy drink are everywhere, and it is used as a component in hundreds more. Eggnog lattes, eggnog waffles, eggnog ice cream – it’s almost unheard of to celebrate the holidays without eggnog in some form. My father in law always insists on purchasing a half-gallon of eggnog every Christmas. He has a glass, and we typically dump out the majority of it after he leaves.

Love it or hate it – and there seems to be very little middle ground – eggnog is a signature of the holidays. I’ve never seen so many opinions on the subject as in my recent social media poll regarding eggnog. I had nearly 100 comments in a matter of hours, ranging from “I LOVE IT SOOO MUCH” to “not just no, but hell no.”

James Wegner, owner of Bodhi’s Bowl at Mother Road Market, offered his two cents. “They just didn’t think it through”, Wegner said, regarding the name. “Now, Golden Holiday Juice?” It has a nice ring to it! I’m on board for the name change!”