A bit of summer, a bit of fall: MIO Coalition recipes mark change of seasons

Every time it seems that fall has finally arrived, complete with cool days and crisp nights perfect for hearty comfort foods, summertime returns to Oklahoma with a vengeance.
Of course, some of the bounty of summer is still readily available — sweet corn, for example, which is finishing out its season — and is a perfect way to bring a taste of summer to an autumnal pasta creation, courtesy of members of the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.
The sweet corn and mushroom pasta bowl makes use of the varieties of mushrooms from Miami’s J-M Farms and campanelle made by Oklahoma City’s artisan pasta company, Della Terra, along with local honey and dairy products, to make a distinctive, and distinctively Oklahoman, dish.
If a hearty breakfast is what the family needs to face a day of virtual schooling and Zoom meetings, pumpkin pecan pancakes are just the thing. They are light, flavorful and best served with plenty of Griffin’s syrup.
For more information, including where to purchase MIO Coalition products, visit miocoalition.com.Sweet corn and mushroom pasta bowl
1 package Della Terra Campanelle Pasta
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small bunch green onions, white parts only, chopped
4 ears corn, shucked and kernels sliced off
2 cloves garlic, chopped finely
12 ounces sliced mixed mushrooms, J-M shiitake, cremini and button mushrooms
4 tablespoons cold Hiland unsalted butter, cut into pats
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2½ tablespoons Roark Acres honey
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Scissortail Farms basil leaves, chopped, for serving
1. Fully cook the Della Terra pasta according to directions on box. Reserve in a large mixing bowl.
2. In a large heavy skillet, saute the onions, corn and garlic in the oil, allowing for even browning by slowly turning for about 4-5 minutes. Add this mixture to the pasta.
3. Saute the mushrooms in a little butter until golden brown. Return pasta mixture to the skillet and heat, adding the butter in small pats, stirring to emulsify. Add cider vinegar and honey, stirring until combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste and garnish with chopped fresh basil.
What the Ale, Beer of the Week: American Solera’s Stuck on Green
Treat yourself at Tulsa’s top bakeries
ANTOINETTE BAKING CO.
BIG BABY ROLLS & DONUTS
BLUE MOON CAFE
CHERRY STREET KITCHEN
ESPERANCE BAKERY
FARRELL FAMILY BREAD
FRONT PORCH BAKERY
LAURANNAE BAKING CO.
LE LOUVRE FRENCH CAFE
LITTLE J’S BAKESHOPPE & COFFEE
LUDGER’S BAVARIAN CAKERY
MERRITT’S BAKERY
MUHANNA SWEETS
PANCHO ANAYA
POPPY & FLAX
SAINT AMON BAKING CO.
Journalism worth your time and money
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.