4 recipes for refreshing pitchers that are summertime in a glass

It’s summertime, when baseball and cookouts go hand-in-hand with Father’s Day. And in our house, it’s also Dad’s birthday! Sure, you’ve got the grilling down and the barbecue handled (SO many good spots in town to order from), but what does one serve to drink in this heat? Call up one of these refreshing pitchers to fill in the menu. The entire family will enjoy these fruit- and herb-spiked treats — whether you choose to spike them with something else is entirely optional.Fizzy Pineapple Punch
Serves 8 to 10
This refreshing beverage offers a taste of the tropics with just a few common ingredients.
1 12-ounce can frozen pineapple juice concentrate, thawed
1 6-ounce can frozen limeade concentrate, thawed
4½ cups cold water
1 1-liter bottle of chilled club soda
Assorted fruits such as berries, citrus slices and pineapple wedges
Fresh mint sprigs for garnish
Add pineapple juice concentrate and limeade concentrate to a large pitcher. Stir in the cold water and club soda. Stir until combined. Serve over ice with fruit and herb garnishes.
Homemade Orange Julius
Serves 4 to 6
Just like the version we used to get at the mall, but without the parking headache!
1 12-ounce can frozen orange juice concentrate
1 cup milk
½ cup water
½ cup powdered sugar or granulated sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 cup ice cubes
Orange slices, for garnish
Add orange juice concentrate, milk, water, powdered sugar and vanilla to a blender. Puree for 30 seconds until well combined.
Add ice cubes and blend until the cubes are crushed and the mixture has thickened. If things end up a little thick, just add a tablespoon of water and mix once again. Serve, with an orange slice for garnish, if desired.
Watermelon Lemonade
Serves 8 to 10
Nothing says summer more than watermelon and lemonade, and this combination of the two is both delicious and refreshing.
8 cups cubed seedless watermelon
1 cup water
¾ cup honey or granulated sugar
8-12 fresh thyme sprigs
1 cup fresh mint leaves
1¼ cups fresh lemon juice
3-4 12-ounce cans sparkling water for topping
To make the watermelon juice, blend the watermelon in a blender. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a pitcher — you should have 4 cups of juice.
In a medium pot, bring 1 cup water, the honey and thyme to a boil over high heat. Simmer for 2 minutes until well combined (and if using sugar, it has dissolved), remove it from the heat and cool slightly. Stir cooled syrup into the watermelon juice along with the mint and lemon juice. Chill until cold. If desired, strain out the thyme and mint.
When ready to serve, fill the pitcher with ice. Pour into glasses and top off each glass with sparkling water. Garnish as desired with watermelon and thyme.
To make this a frozen drink: Strain the watermelon lemonade into a blender. Fill with ice and blend. Pour into chilled glasses. Top with sparkling water, if desired.
*Adapted from HalfBakedHarvest.com
Cherry-Basil Iced Tea
Serves 8 to 10
Make this gorgeous fuchsia-hued refresher with green, black or herbal tea. Feel free to substitute frozen peaches or berries for the cherries.
2½ quarts (10 cups) water
1 pound fresh black cherries, pitted, or two 10-ounce bags frozen pitted black cherries, thawed
1 cup basil leaves
1¼ cups sugar
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
3 whole star anise
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
4 green tea bags
Basil or mint sprigs for serving
Bring the water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add the cherries, basil, sugar, lemon juice, star anise and vanilla. Simmer the cherries over low heat for a few minutes, crushing them occasionally against the side of the pan with a wooden spoon. Remove the cherry mixture from the heat, add the tea bags and set aside for 5 minutes. Discard the tea bags, cover and let stand for 1 hour.
Strain the mixture through a fine sieve into a pitcher or storage container, pressing on the solids. Discard the solids, stir in the lemon juice and let the mixture cool to room temperature. Refrigerate until ready to serve, up to 2 days. Serve the tea over ice, garnished with basil or mint sprigs if desired.
*Adapted from FoodandWine.com