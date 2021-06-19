4 recipes for refreshing pitchers that are summertime in a glass

It’s summertime, when baseball and cookouts go hand-in-hand with Father’s Day. And in our house, it’s also Dad’s birthday! Sure, you’ve got the grilling down and the barbecue handled (SO many good spots in town to order from), but what does one serve to drink in this heat? Call up one of these refreshing pitchers to fill in the menu. The entire family will enjoy these fruit- and herb-spiked treats — whether you choose to spike them with something else is entirely optional.Fizzy Pineapple Punch