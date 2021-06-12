3 recipes that will beat the heat for burgers off the grill

Fresh sliced tomato about ¼-inch thick

Bibb lettuce leaves

Shaved Vidalia onion

Howdy Burger-Inspired Burger Sauce (recipe included)

1. Heat a large cast-iron skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place the burger balls into the skillet and flatten with a sturdy spatula until about ¼-inch thick and quickly season patties with salt and pepper.

2. While the patties are cooking, butter the bun and toast either in the oven, toaster or skillet until golden brown.

3. Once you see lacy brown edges on the patties, it’s time to flip.

4. After flipping the patties, add the cheese. Once the cheese melts, the burger is cooked.

5. Place the patties on top of each other and place them on the bun. Top the burger with the classics or get creative and add some Gouda cheese and fried onions to it.