3 recipes that will beat the heat for burgers off the grill
3 recipes that will beat the heat for burgers off the grill

Summertime means burger-on-the-grill time, but it also means hot, humid weather that sometimes makes us long for the AC and a cold beer.

Instead of sweating it out over a hot grill, grab a griddle or cast-iron skillet and chill out indoors with these fun takes on burger time; no grill required.

Smashburgers aka Griddle-Your-Own Howdy Burgers

Howdy Burger is Tulsa’s tribute to the classic roadside burger stands that fed hungry travelers on Route 66. Located inside the deliciously stocked Mother Road Market, Howdy Burger offers griddled burgers and fries, weekend corn dogs and a breakfast sandwich.

Chef Ben Alexander, Vice President of Culinary Operations at The McNellie’s Group, shared this recipe for readers, which makes a dang good home-griddled burger.

Makes one burger

2 3-ounce balled burger patties, 80/20 coarse grind

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

A brioche bun or Kings Hawaiian burger bun

2 slices American cheese

Fresh sliced tomato about ¼-inch thick

Bibb lettuce leaves

Shaved Vidalia onion

Howdy Burger-Inspired Burger Sauce (recipe included)

1. Heat a large cast-iron skillet or griddle over medium-high heat. Place the burger balls into the skillet and flatten with a sturdy spatula until about ¼-inch thick and quickly season patties with salt and pepper.

2. While the patties are cooking, butter the bun and toast either in the oven, toaster or skillet until golden brown.

3. Once you see lacy brown edges on the patties, it’s time to flip.

4. After flipping the patties, add the cheese. Once the cheese melts, the burger is cooked.

5. Place the patties on top of each other and place them on the bun. Top the burger with the classics or get creative and add some Gouda cheese and fried onions to it.

Howdy Burger-Inspired Burger Sauce

The actual recipe is top secret, but Ben Alexander suggests combining ketchup, mustard, pickle juice and mayonnaise into your own concoction, using ingredient ratios that you enjoy.

Chicken Parm Burgers

This twist on a burger gives all the flavor of classic Chicken Parmesan without the breading and frying mess. The chicken patties are chock full of flavor and need nothing more than a dressing with cheese and marinara sauce.

Makes four burgers

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

¾ cup marinara sauce, divided

½ cup finely chopped or shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

½ cup dry breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 pound ground chicken

4 slices part-skim mozzarella cheese

4 hamburger buns, split and toasted

¼ cup shredded or grated Parmesan cheese

Fresh basil leaves, optional

1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally until tender, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook 1 minute longer. Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly.

2. In a large bowl, combine ¼ cup of the marinara sauce, the mozzarella cheese, breadcrumbs, seasonings and the cooled onion mixture. Add the chicken and mix gently until thoroughly combined. With wet hands, shape into four ½-inch thick patties.

3. In the same skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Cook the burgers until a thermometer reads 165° in the center, 4 to 5 minutes on each side. Top with sliced mozzarella cheese and cook, covered, until the cheese melts, 1 to 2 minutes.

4. Serve in buns, each topped with some of the remaining ½ cup marinara sauce, Parmesan cheese, and if desired, basil leaves.

Mushroom-Black Bean Burgers

Veggie burgers have come a long way since their hippie cafe days. These delicate burgers fare best when cooked in a pan, not on the grill.

Makes four burgers

1 package (about 8 ounces) portobello mushrooms, wiped clean

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 small red onion, shredded and squeezed dry (about ½ cup)

1 small carrot, shredded

1 15-ounce can black or pinto beans, drained and rinsed

¾ cup breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon Worcestershire or soy sauce

1 large egg

¼ cup chopped green chiles

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Fresh goat cheese, sliced into discs

Kaiser rolls, split and toasted, for serving

Dijon mustard, lettuce, sprouts, and sliced avocado for serving, if desired

1. Pulse mushrooms in a food processor until finely chopped. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms, onion and carrot and cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are tender and all of the liquid released has evaporated, about 5 minutes. Set aside in a bowl to cool slightly.

2. Meanwhile, add beans, breadcrumbs, parsley, Worcestershire and egg to the processor bowl. Process just until thoroughly combined. Transfer mixture to the bowl with the mushrooms and gently mix in the chiles, salt and pepper. Form the mixture into 4 patties about ¾-inch thick.

3. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add patties and cook until golden and slightly crisp, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Serve patties on rolls with desired toppings.

Meet Judy Allen

