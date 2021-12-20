Editor’s note: This is the 12th recipe in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. This recipe was chosen as the winner of the Grand Prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co.

Tina Culp’s daughter requests the Christmas cookie she wants based on the ingredients that she is craving.

This year, she made a pretty good request — worthy of a cookie that claimed the grand prize for our 2021 Tulsa World 12 Days of Cookies contest, sponsored by OkieSpice & Trade Co.

Caramel, coconut and pecans are the stars in these cookies with a really long name.

Culp said baking at Christmas has been a longtime tradition in her family.

“My mother has always been a Christmas baker, making tons of candies, cookies and breads,” Culp said. “My mother started the tradition of making goodies at Christmas for our family many, many years ago. I hope to always carry on the tradition.”

Brown Butter Salted Caramel Coconut and Pecan Cookies

1 cup butter (cold, unsalted, two sticks)

1 cup brown sugar, packed

½ cup white sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2½ cups flour (add more 1 tablespoon at a time if dough is too sticky)

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1½ cups chopped fine pecans, toasted

1½ cups toasted coconut

15 soft caramels cut in half

1 tablespoon coarse sea salt

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. Cut your butter into slices. Place all but four tablespoons butter slices into a large mixing bowl and beat with mixer (stand mixer is preferred if you have it — use the paddle attachment) until it starts to smooth.

3. Brown the other four tablespoons butter over medium heat just until lightly amber and smells nutty, then quickly remove from stove and cool for a minute or two. Add to mixture slowly.

4. Add in the sugars and beat for about 1-2 minutes until smooth.

5. Add in the eggs and vanilla extract and beat until just incorporated. Don’t overwork the dough

6. Dump in the flour, cornstarch, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Mix on low speed until the wet and dry ingredients are combined.

7. To toast the pecans and coconut, you can use a skillet or a cookie sheet in the oven. Pour in the pecans and toasted coconut and fold them into the dough.

8. Measure out the batter to be 2 heaping tablespoons.

9. Press the dough flat and stick a caramel piece in the middle. Roll the cookie dough around the caramel.

10. Place 9 cookies per cookie sheet lined with parchment paper.

11. Bake for 8-12 minutes, or until the cookie top and bottom are golden.

12. Sprinkle the tops of the cookies with coarse sea salt.

13. Allow the cookies to rest on the pan for about 5 minutes to set. Remove to a cooling rack.