Editor’s note: This is the ninth recipe in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the Grand Prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the finalists every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 20.

Barbara Doolittle has made these cookies for many years for cookie exchanges and says they were always popular.

The original recipe, printed in a Wisconsin newspaper over 30 years ago, had been submitted by a reader who grew up in Norway, she said.

"They're quick, easy and unusual," Doolittle said. "I've modified a few things, and this is the version that works best."

Norwegian Oatmeal Cookies

Makes 3 to 3 1/2 dozen

1 stick butter

1 stick margarine

2/3 cup sugar

1 1/2 cups quick (not instant) oats

1 cup flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp almond extract

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

2. Cream butter and sugar, then blend in other ingredients. Form into small balls (cherry-size).

3. Place on ungreased cookie sheet 1 inch apart (they spread!). Lightly press half of a red or green candied cherry or a pecan half onto the top of each ball.

4. Bake for 15 minutes. Let cool slightly before removing from cookie sheet.