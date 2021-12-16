Editor’s note: This is the eighth recipe in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the Grand Prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the finalists every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 20.

Ashley Ramsey gathers every year with her mother and sister to make Christmas cookies to give to friends and neighbors.

This year, she has a new recipe to add to the mix.

“My soon-to-be mother-in-law, Judy, shared it with me,” Ramsey said.

“This year, Lacy Florentines will be added to our cookie-making list! I just love that one way my family is joining together is through our love of Christmas cookies,” Ramsey said.

Lacy Florentines

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup butter

1/3 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons honey

1 cup quick rolled oats

1 cup finely chopped blanched almonds

1/2 cup finely chopped crystallized ginger

2 tablespoons all purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon lemon zest

4 oz. dark chocolate melted or bittersweet

1. Preheat oven to 350. Line two large cookie sheets with foil. Grease foil. In a medium-heavy sauce pan, cook and stir first four ingredients over low heat until butter is melted and sugar is dissolved.

2. Bring to boiling over medium-high heat. To prevent sugar from crystallizing, brush down sides of sauce pan with a damp pastry brush or damp paper towel. Clip a candy thermometer to the side of the pan. Cook until the thermometer registers 238 degrees. Remove from heat. Quickly stir and add next five ingredients.

3. Drop dough by tablespoons 3 inches apart onto prepared cookie sheets. Flatten with a fork dipped in cold water.

4. Bake on separate racks for 8 to 10 minutes or until light golden brown and set, rearranging sheets halfway through baking. Cool on cookie sheets. Gently remove from foil. Drizzle cookies with melted chocolate.

