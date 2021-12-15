Editor’s note: This is the seventh recipe in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the Grand Prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the finalists every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 20.

Karen Hendricks has a fond memory of making these lemon cookies since she was 12 years old.

After her parents divorced, Hendricks, her mother and sister moved in with her Aunt Dorothy and Uncle Lee, who became like a father figure to her.

Uncle Lee taught her how to fish, and she would make the Lemon Pecan Dainties to take for a snack on their fishing trips.

They are a tasty shortbread-style cookie with a delightful lemon flavor.

Lemon Pecan Dainties

Makes 5 dozen

½ cup shortening

1 cup sugar

1 egg, beaten

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 cups flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup finely chopped pecans

1. Cream shortening and sugar until well combined. Add egg, lemon zest and lemon juice.

2. Whisk together flour, salt and baking powder in a bowl. Add to butter mixture, then stir in chopped pecans. Shape dough into a log 2 inches in diameter and wrap in wax paper. Chill dough thoroughly.

3. When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350°. Unwrap dough and slice very thin. Bake on a greased cookie sheet for 12 to 15 minutes.

Option: Brush cookies with lemon juice for more lemon flavor after baking.

