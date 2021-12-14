Editor’s note: This is the sixth recipe in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the Grand Prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the finalists every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 20.

Lou Tracy shared a family favorite recipe for Pineapple Cookies.

They are so good, she has been making them for 40 years.

Pineapple Cookies





1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup shortening

2 eggs, beaten well

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup crushed pineapple (drained)

3 ¾ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt

1½ cups chopped nuts

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Cream sugar, brown sugar and shortening until creamy. Add eggs and vanilla and beat well. Add pineapple and stir until combined.

3. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; add to butter mixture and stir until combined. Stir in nuts.

4. Drop by tablespoons onto baking sheet and bake 15 to 20 minutes, until golden brown.

Note: Glaze with a mixture of powdered sugar and pineapple juice, if desired.

