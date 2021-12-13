Editor’s note: This is the fifth recipe in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the Grand Prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the finalists every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 20.

Often, friends are the best sources of new recipes to try.

Kitty Cross shared a recipe that she said was given to her “by a sweet lady who went to my church.”

The cookie has similar ingredients to the popular Magic Bar — graham cracker crumbs, chocolate, coconut and sweetened condensed milk. It is crispy and would be delicious dipped in a glass of milk.

Norma’s Favorite Cookies

Makes 18 large cookies or 4 dozen small cookies

1½ cups crushed graham cracker crumbs

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

½ cup butter, softened

1½ cups chocolate chips

½ cup flaked coconut

1 cup chopped pecans

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a bowl, mix graham cracker crumbs, flour and baking powder. In a separate bowl, mix butter and condensed milk until smooth.

3. Add crumb mixture; mix well. Stir in chocolate chips, coconut and nuts.

4. Drop by tablespoons onto lightly greased cookie sheet. Bake 9 to 10 minutes or until lightly brown.

5. Cool for several minutes before removing from cookie sheet.

