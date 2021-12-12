Editor’s note: This is the fourth recipe in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the Grand Prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the finalists every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 20.

Donna Kay Fenstermaker has been making Date Nut Pinwheels for many years.

But she was not the first baker who started the tradition for her husband. The delicious recipe is just one reason she is thankful to her mother-in-law.

“This recipe came to me when I married my husband Roger. His mother, Fran, made these cookies every Christmas when he was growing up. So, naturally, I started making them when we got married and have been making them each Christmas for 57 years.

“We’ve known each other since we were 8 years old, but at that time I didn’t realize later on I would get a wonderful husband, a lovely mother-in-law and a yummy cookie recipe. Lucky me.”

Date Nut Pinwheels

Makes 6 dozen

Dough

½ cup butter

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup sugar (or 1 cup brown sugar total if you prefer)

1 egg

1 ¾ cup flour

½ teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

Filling:

½ pound pitted dates, chopped

¼ cup sugar

1/3 cup water

pinch salt

¼ cup nuts, chopped

1. Cream butter. Add sugars gradually. Beat until light and fluffy.

2. Add egg and vanilla and beat well.

3. Sift together flour, baking soda and salt. Add these to butter mixture, mix well until smooth. Cover and chill for at least 30 minutes.

4. Combine dates, sugar, water and salt in saucepan. Bring to a boil over low heat and cook 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Cool. Stir in nuts.

5. Roll chilled dough on waxed paper into a rectangle 10” by 16”. Spread with date mixture. Can add a bit more water to date mixture if too stiff. Roll up from wide side. Cover with wax paper and chill overnight.

6. Cut with electric knife or other sharp knife. Bake at 350 degrees on greased cookie sheet for 10-12 min. Cookies freeze well.

Featured