Editor’s note: This is the third recipe in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the Grand Prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the finalists every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 20.

The flavors of orange and warm spices mix together well in holiday sweets.

Kim Smith shared a recipe with us for a bar cookie that features those flavors. The orange is represented by chewy orange slice candies.

“My mother was a fabulous cook and catered for many people in the small town in Missouri where I grew up. However, baking was her passion. Every year she made cookies, candies, pies and cakes. One of my favorite cookie recipes is her Orange Slice Cookies, although at times she used multi-colored gumdrops.”

ORANGE SLICE COOKIES

4 eggs

2⅓ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons softened butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

Pinch salt

½-1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon allspice

½ teaspoon cloves

1 cup chopped pecans (or your favorite nut)

½ pound chopped orange slices (or gumdrops)

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease and flour a 9-inch square cake pan.

2. Beat eggs. Add sugar, butter and vanilla and beat until smooth.

3. Sift dry ingredients together reserving 2 tablespoons.

4. Add dry ingredients to sugar mixture. Toss chopped orange slices with the reserved flour mixture and add to batter. Mix.

5. Pour into prepared pan and bake for 15-20 minutes. Check to see if it is done with a toothpick. Remove from oven, partially cool and cut into bars.

