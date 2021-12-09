Editor's note: This is the second recipe in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the Grand Prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the finalists every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 20.

Stacey West-Feather submitted a Ginger Snap cookie recipes that stood our for a unique variation.

She recommends making them with bacon grease.

"These were my Grandpa West’s favorite cookies. Granny made them for him each winter. She would save bacon grease for this recipe. Yes, I said bacon grease. I like them much better made with bacon grease, but you can use butter or shortening," West-Feather said.

"I would say make them first with bacon grease and you will not want to use anything else. They just melt in your mouth when you eat them."

Granny West’s Ginger Snap Cookies

Makes 3-4 dozen

1 cup bacon grease or butter

2 eggs

6 tablespoons molasses

1½ cups sugar, plus more for rolling

2¼ teaspoons baking soda

3 cups flour

1½ teaspoon cinnamon

1½ teaspoon ground ginger

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Cream bacon grease or butter, sugar, and eggs together until light and fluffy. Add rest of ingredients.

3. Mix until smooth. Form dough, and place into fridge for 1 hour.

4. When chilled roll into 1-inch balls and then roll balls into sugar. Place on parchment lined cookie sheet. These don’t spread a lot. I bake mine 3 inches apart just to be safe.

5. Bake for 10 minutes. They will look soft when you take them out, but they will crisp up as they cool.

