Judy Allen, for the Tulsa World
Meet Tulsa World Magazine's Tulsans of the Year for 2021
Tulsans of the Year: Sterlin Harjo
The shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs” has been showered with universal acclaim. Co-creator Sterlin Harjo was asked if there has been any comment or any specific bit of feedback that has been the most meaningful to him.
“I think when Native parents tell me or they thank me that their kid is enjoying it and watching it with them and seeing themselves on TV for the first time and how that has made a difference,” he said. “I think that’s my favorite comment.”
“Reservation Dogs” is a groundbreaking venture because the series features an all-Indigenous cast and creative team. The series, shot primarily in Okmulgee, isn’t an outsider’s stereotypical depiction of Natives. “Reservation Dogs” follows four youths on the modern-day rez and provides a look at Indigenous life that should ring familiar to many Oklahomans, especially those raised in small towns.
Tom Gilbert Tulsa World
Tulsans of the Year: Chiefs David Hill, Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Geoffrey Standing Bear
The conference room had a TV monitor displaying real-time numbers of reported COVID-19 cases from across the country. But as the meeting began on March 19, 2020, the screen reported no deaths in Oklahoma.
Principal Chief David Hill watched the scrolling data as he met with an emergency task force to plan the Muscogee Nation’s response to the approaching pandemic. And he remembers the moment when the state’s number switched from zero to one.
“I still have a picture of it,” Hill says. “I think we were all wondering just how high that number would eventually get.”
When the current chiefs were young men, the three major tribes in the Tulsa area would have played a minimal role in dealing with such a huge crisis, especially outside their own populations. Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., for example, remembers when the Cherokee Nation bought an RV to deliver health care services to rural communities, which seemed like an enormous investment at the time.
Now the Cherokees operate the largest tribal health system in the country with a $924 million annual budget. And the Muscogee Nation invested $40 million this year to buy a hospital building in south Tulsa, where it opened a COVID treatment clinic not just for tribal citizens but for all Tulsa residents.
If there was any doubt before the pandemic, COVID-19 made it very clear that all three tribes — Cherokee, Muscogee and Osage — now play a major role in shaping public policy across northeast Oklahoma. And as vaccines became widely available this year, the tribes became indispensable partners with state and county governments to distribute the shots.
Photos by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Tulsans of the Year: Dr. Deborah Gist
Well before COVID-19, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist had to learn to expect the unexpected when working with students.
Leading a district of more than 32,000 students and almost 6,000 employees during a pandemic with ever-changing public health guidance just magnified the importance of that.
“I don’t think any of us imagined what we’ve gone through in the last year and a half,” the fifth-year superintendent said. “It’s been extraordinarily difficult. It’s already challenging to be an educator in Oklahoma where we do not prioritize our children, sadly, and the pandemic has really exacerbated and brought to light the inequities that exist in our communities in Oklahoma.”
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
Tulsans of the Year: Maggie and Kajeer Yar
Kajeer and Maggie Yar have been together forever.
They met at Maggie’s house when Kajeer was home from the University of Chicago for Christmas break. He was a freshman and just 18; she was a junior at Booker T. Washington High School and, as she’s quick to point out, “almost 17.”
Then came nine years of long-distance dating — Maggie went off to the University of Michigan, and both later attended law school — before they decided to make it official. Twenty-two years and three children later, you can find them spending much of their time in the Greenwood District, where they have been at the forefront of the revitalization of the historic neighborhood.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World Magazine
Tulsans of the Year: Kristin Barney
Calming, classical music; essential oils wafting through the air.
This is no spa, but the Tulsa Animal Welfare shelter — albeit with a few changes.
The thought might cause even the average animal-lover to quizzically perk up an ear, but animal enrichment, as Kristin Barney explained, can make a huge difference in the life of a pet, especially one occupying a shelter kennel while awaiting a fur-ever home.
Pets calmed with tunes or stimulated with new smells, activity mats, treat-filled puzzle toys and outdoor play will have better mental and physical health while in a shelter, which means they’re less likely to get sick and more likely to present better for adoption.
“We are Tulsa Animal Welfare, so the welfare of the pets that are in our care is really important to us,” Barney said. “While the shelter environment is never a great place for an animal to be, we want to make it as positive of an experience as we can while they’re here.”
Barney is in Tulsa temporarily on a long-term mission. She and her co-worker, Catherine Eldredge, will stay for a year as part of the Shelter Embed Program through Utah-based
Best Friends Animal Society, which aims to transform the country into one of no-kill shelters and communities by 2025.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World Magazine
Tulsans of the Year: Amelia Cannon
Frontline healthcare workers were hailed as heroes when the coronavirus first gripped the planet in early 2020.
But by the time the delta variant resulted in a sudden, devastating surge in hospitalizations in summer 2021, local doctors and nurses said politicization and disinformation campaigns against face masks and COVID-19 vaccines had people in their own communities and even families questioning the validity of their expertise and first-hand knowledge of the situation.
Enter Amelia Cannon, then a registered nurse in the emergency room at Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital, whose gripping Facebook posts in August became a wake-up call that went worldwide.
COURTESY
Tulsan of the Year: A.J. Johnson
As important as providing people in the community with the food they need is, Oasis Fresh Market was never intended to be just another grocery store.
“It’s right there in the name — Oasis,” A.J. Johnson said. “An oasis is a refuge, a safe place, a shelter. It’s a place where everyone feels welcome. That’s why one of the most important things we do here at Oasis is that we greet everyone who comes into the store. We want them to take a step inside and think, ‘Yes — I belong here.’”
Johnson is the majority owner and operator of Oasis Fresh Market, 1725 N. Peoria Ave., the first full-service grocery store to open in north Tulsa in nearly 15 years, and the first black-owned grocery store in the community in decades.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Tulsan of the year: Cynthia Jasso
Cynthia Jasso could hardly believe her eyes:
The line of people waiting stretched not only out of the door, but down the street and around the corner.
“There were moms with young kids, older abuelitos or grandparents — all ages. ... I was like, ‘oh my gosh,’” said Jasso, describing the scene outside Pancho Anaya Bakery one morning last year.
Co-founder of the Tulsa Immigrant Relief Fund, set up to support undocumented immigrants during the pandemic, Jasso worked with community-based organizations like Growing Together, which had coordinated with the bakery to serve as a partner site for distributing the donations.
Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World
Tulsans of the Year: Tulsa Race Massacre survivors
The most poignant moment of the year for Viola Fletcher, Hughes Van Ellis and Lessie Randle took place less than a month before the world would collectively recognize the period in time that gained them an audience in front of America’s most powerful lawmakers.
Washington, D.C., was the setting. The last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on that day in May told members of the House Judiciary Subcommittee that memories of the unbridled carnage they witnessed were still raw and vivid a century later.
Fletcher, 107, of Bartlesville, sat at a table on Capitol Hill and painfully recounted the sequence of events she unwillingly confronted 100 years earlier.
“I have lived through the massacre every day. … I will never forget,” said Fletcher, who explained that she could “still smell the smoke” and “hear the screams” from the night her family fled the city from mobs of white men.
The three — linked for decades by the horrible event — also pleaded with lawmakers to consider reparations for the generational impact that still resonates as a result of the massacre.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World magazine
Tulsans of the Year: Braylin Presley
As a part-time employee of a downtown Bixby ice cream shop, he hears the whispers from customers: “Is that Braylin Presley behind the counter? I think that’s Braylin Presley.”
It is, in fact, Braylin Presley behind the counter.
When he wasn’t making dazzling plays as a senior for the Bixby High School football program, he was scooping ice cream treats. A labor of love.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World file
Tulsans of the Year: Brad Scrivner
In 2019, Valley National Bank made a bold statement by announcing it was rebranding as Vast Bank and building a six-story, mixed-use office building downtown.
But what Vast did in 2021 was even bolder.
It became the first federally chartered bank to receive approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to provide customers the ability to buy, sell and custody cryptocurrency directly from a checking account.
For his efforts in achieving the milestone, Vast Bank CEO Brad Scrivner has been chosen by Tulsa World Magazine as a Tulsan of the Year.
Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World
