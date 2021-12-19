Editor’s note: This is the 11th recipe in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the Grand Prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the finalists every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 20.

Sara and Anna Richers love chocolate chip cookies so much, they set out to make their own version with all of the best parts.

“After literally trying hundreds of recipes, we decided to combine all the best bits into our new family favorite. My 10-year-old daughter (a Turtle lover and owner of Smartie the Eastern Box Turtle) came up with the fun name. As I listed off the ingredients, she said “that’s a turtle candy!” and so the Tantalizing Turtle Chip Cookies were created,” Sara Richers wrote.

“We usually make a double batch or two and keep the frozen dough balls in the freezer to be baked whenever we feel the need for salty, chocolatey turtle love. The smell of fresh baked cookies goes beyond tantalizing… it is perfection!”

Tantalizing Turtle Chip Cookies (or Double T’s for short)

Makes 4 dozen

½ cup old-fashioned oats

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg (freshly grated is best)

1 cup unsalted butter, melted

¾ cup brown sugar, packed

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon lemon juice

2 large eggs

1 ½ cups Ghirardelli 60% Dark Chocolate chips

1 ½ cups Special Dark or Semi-sweet Chocolate

1 cup Sea Salt Carmel chips or Kraft Caramel bits (add ½ tsp salt if using the bits)

1 ½ cups roughly chopped pecans (toasted preferred)

1. Place oats in a small food processor or blender and grind until they turn powdery. Place them in a medium-sized bowl and whisk in the flour, baking soda, salt, nutmeg and cinnamon. Set aside.

2. Stir together melted butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar until smooth. (No mixer needed — just use a wooden spoon or spatula!) Stir in vanilla, lemon juice and eggs. Stir until smooth, then add flour mixture. Mixture will be slightly lumpy because of the ground oats. Stir in chocolate chips, caramel chips and pecans.

3. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Using a 1 ½ oz scoop, place balls of dough on the cookie sheet. You do not need to space them; this is just for chilling. Cover well and freeze at least 2 hours or overnight before baking.

4. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place cookies well-spaced on cookie sheets lined with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.

5. Bake for 8-12 minutes. Do not over-bake — these are best a bit underdone.