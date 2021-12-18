Editor’s note: This is the tenth recipe in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the Grand Prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the finalists every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 20.

There’s a surprise inside these cookies submitted by Pat Bruner.

The name, Cherry Almond Balls, gives it away.

“I like to serve these at holiday parties,” Bruner said. “Guests are wowed.”

Cherry Almond Balls

Makes about 5 dozen

3/4 cup butter

1/3 cup sifted confectioners sugar

1 teaspoon Mexican vanilla

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1/2 cup finely chopped almonds

About 60 whole candied cherries

1. Cream together butter, sugar, vanilla and salt until light and fluffy.

2. Add flour and almonds; mix well. Use a teaspoon of dough to roll around each cherry. Place on baking sheet.

3. Bake at 325 degrees for 20 minutes. Cool slightly. Roll in additional sifted confectioners sugar.