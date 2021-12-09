12 Days of Cookies Day 1: Cracked Sugar Cookies

Editor’s note: This is the first recipe in our 12 Days of Cookies contest this year. The recipe will be entered for a chance at winning the Grand Prize from OkieSpice & Trade Co. Watch for the rest of the finalists every day in the Tulsa World through Dec. 20.

Sugar cookies are a Christmas staple.

And Marty Ramsey submitted a recipe that she says has become a tradition in her home around the holidays.

“This cookie has stood the test of time,” Ramsey said. “I have been baking this recipe for over 25 years and think this recipe should be in every baker’s recipe box!”

This recipe results in a soft and chewy cookie that is full of buttery flavor. The dough is easy to work with, and the cookies turn out perfectly every time, Ramsey said.

Change the color of sugar or sprinkles and they can be adapted to any holiday or occasion.

Ramsey is looking forward to a cookie swap with her daughters soon.

“We love this tradition and enjoy finding new recipes.”

Cracked Sugar Cookies



