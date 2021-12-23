Mandi Tomasi and Jordan Philbeck know how to live life off the grid.

No, the pair of moms and business owners don’t live their lives free of electricity or technology. Rather, the two have founded The OTG (Off The Grid) Life, a mission-based lifestyle brand consisting of multiple clothing lines, a Facebook group, lifestyle coaching and a podcast dedicated to helping people build confidence, reach their goals, and, ultimately, realize their full potential.

A women- and Native-run business, through The OTG Life, Tomasi and Philbeck said they hope to inspire and uplift others.

“If you think it’s just apparel, then you’ve missed the point,” Philbeck said. “All of us are our life’s work — confidence isn’t just given to you, it’s what you overcome and what you grow through day in and day out that defines that. Every time someone receives one of our T-shirts, tanks or sweatshirts, we want them to know that people are cheering for them. OTG is not just your shirt, it’s the representation of becoming the better version of yourself.”

To Tomasi and Philbeck, being off the grid means living one’s life in a way that pays no mind to the status quo.

“It’s allowing yourself to live off the proverbial grid in which you’re supposed to have the perfect image — finishing school in four years, being married and having kids by 25,” Tomasi said. “There’s so many times in our lives where we have been conditioned that if we didn’t live up to this specific expectation, we were a failure. We noticed that same common denominator in all the women that we spoke with — that they didn’t feel good enough. At the root of it, a common thread was how we felt about ourselves and how we saw ourselves in the mirror.”

The OTG Life came about two years ago but has been in the works for a long time, Philbeck and Tomasi said.

Philbeck, a Texas native and Texas A&M graduate, has a background in teaching and philanthropic work, informing her affinity for lifestyle coaching. Tomasi, a Choctaw woman born in Talihina, graduated from SMU and worked as a translator for a manufacturing company in China, teaching her more about running a business and building her confidence and communication skills. Later on, the two would work for Unique Skin Care before branching out on their own to pursue their entrepreneurial passions.

“With every segment of your life, you gain some knowledge, whether it’s useful at that moment or in the future,” Tomasi said. “With Unique, we spent eight years working with women worldwide.”

“... That’s what geared us to starting OTG,” Philbeck said. “Realizing that, at the core of all of it, whether I’m teaching someone how to sell something or make money, it comes down to self-confidence and needing to grow it. That’s how we decided that we were made to do something more and create a movement of women.”

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tomasi and Philbeck decided to create the OTG Warrior Collection, a line of clothing featuring the word “Warrior” spelled backward with the hopes of inspiring courage and fostering connection during a difficult and uncertain time.

“We realized that how we speak to ourselves will determine how we treat ourselves, our friends, our peers, our relationships and our children,” Philbeck said. “We wanted to create a line that says ‘Warrior’ backwards, so every time they look in the mirror they know it’s a reminder for them. When people see it, it’s a conversation piece — then they can explain, ‘It’s intended for me; it’s for me to look in the mirror to remind myself that I can get through this.’”

Since launching the Warrior Collection, the business owners have created two more clothing collections that include apparel for kids, sold on their website. Being moms and raising children in a digital age is part of the ethos behind Off The Grid, specifically their lifestyle coaching, podcast and Facebook group, Tomasi and Philbeck said. The Facebook group comprises over 6,000 women and is meant as a safe space for women to glean advice and inspiration from each other.

“I’m a single mom and Jordan is a married mom of three, but we noticed the same thing with our kids, moving into the digital age,” Tomasi said. “We can give our kids love, hope and support, but when our kids leave our side, they’re on TikTok and Snapchat — avenues where we are not the influence. So through our lifestyle coaching, we hope to arm moms and kids with a survival guide, something to help them have those conversations, stay connected and remain confident in themselves.”

Tomasi said her drive behind running The OTG Life is setting an example for her daughter and demonstrating to her what a strong woman looks like.

“I want to show my daughter that I can merge my dreams of being a present mother and a powerful business owner,” Tomasi said. “I want to flip the script on what being a single mom looks like and give her the competence and authority to know that even when things go awry, and even when life doesn’t go as planned, you can not only survive, but conquer all.”

The OTG Life can be found on Instagram (@theotglife). Apparel, podcast episodes and information about lifestyle coaching are available online at otgwarrior.com.

