The Vintage Tulsa Show, billed as the largest antiques and vintage show in Oklahoma, is celebrating a 14th year in Tulsa with a new wrinkle.

All the usual items can be found at the Vintage Tulsa Show (full with vendors for the first time since COVID-19), but the 2023 show will feature a vintage clothing section stocked with apparel from the early 1900s to the early 2000s.

The Vintage Tulsa Show begins Friday, Feb. 17 and continues through Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Exchange Center on Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. For tickets, go to heritageeventcompany.com and click on the Vintage Tulsa Show. Tickets also can be purchased at the door.

Stephanie LaFevers of Fanny’s Attic Vintage will be among vintage clothing dealers at the show and intends to bring primarily wearables and a few housewares.

LaFevers answered related questions:

What’s your opinion on how or why vintage clothes became something people covet?

To be considered vintage, clothing must be at least 20 years old, so that includes early Y2K styles and older.

Many vintage clothing shoppers appreciate the styles, fabrics and colors from past eras and are looking for pieces to add to their collections or their wardrobes. Some may not typically wear the pieces they collect — they just love owning them. Some add vintage pieces to their wardrobes, often blending vintage with current styles. And then there are the purists who primarily only wear vintage.

Typically, vintage clothing is generally better quality than clothing being made today. Seeing the “Made in USA” labels in vintage pieces is a big plus. Buying vintage is sustainable shopping in that it’s reusing, recycling and upcycling clothing that is already in the marketplace.

How did you get into being a seller of vintage clothing?

My interest in vintage clothing started as a teenager in the 1970s, when I saved some of my mom’s clothes from the 1940s-50s from being tossed because they were old. I actually liked them because they were old. I dabbled at collecting vintage over the next couple of decades and finally started sourcing in order to resell.

A challenge of sourcing vintage clothing is that a typical find is only one item, in one size and one color, so then the challenge is finding the one person who wants to buy it.

Old concert shirts can sometimes bring big money. What type of other clothing items qualify as something people might pursue at a show like Vintage Tulsa?

Vintage concert and event T-shirts can be very popular. Styles like mod, hippie, disco, grunge, punk and Western are always popular.

Some shoppers may be looking for attire for a specific themed or special event, a stage or film production or a photoshoot, while others just want to add to their everyday wardrobe.