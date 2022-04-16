Vintage Market Days to celebrate 10-year anniversary

Vintage Market Days will celebrate its 10-year anniversary April 29 through May 1 by hosting its bi-annual vintage-inspired market, themed “Let’s Eat Cake.”

Guests of all ages are invited to shop goods from a plethora of vendors while commemorating the company’s milestone. The event, held at the Creek County Fairgrounds in Kellyville, will feature over 200 booths for attendees to browse, along with food trucks, balloons and face painting for kids, and even live music.

“We started this event because I’ve always had a love for vintage and creating a unique atmosphere that you can’t get anywhere else,” said Dianna Brown, owner and co-founder of Vintage Market Days. “This event, ‘Let’s Eat Cake’ is all about celebrating Vintage Market Days turning 10 and bringing the vintage experience to the Tulsa community for a decade.”

Vintage Market Days started as a small venture but quickly grew into a large-scale operation. Led by Brown, Vintage Market Days is now a franchise with nearly 60 markets in 25 states.

“It really grew because of people who had an organic interest in vintage and repurposing and believed in what we were doing — they had a desire to take it into their own communities,” Brown said.

This year’s market will feature vintage home goods, food, clothing, jewelry, textiles, candles and more.

“Even though the Vintage Market Days brand has grown a lot over the past 10 years, it’s still very much a family-owned business, and every vendor we have is a family-owned business, too.”

Over the years, Brown has made a concerted effort to benefit different charities at Vintage Market Days events, This year, the market will partner with Branch 15-Eastern Oklahoma, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing housing, resources and support for women on their paths to recovery. Kendra Scott, another vendor at the event, will donate a portion of its sales to Branch 15 as well.

“(Branch 15) really supports women who are coming out of hard places and helps them get back on their feet,” Brown said. “It’s supported by the community, and it’s for people in the community — it’s a very necessary nonprofit.”

Tickets for Vintage Market Days can be purchased at vintagemarketdays.com or at the door. The first 25 customers in line will receive a special gift bag as a thank you for their continued support, Brown said.

