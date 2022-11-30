 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa Time Travelers returns to Cain's Ballroom for Holiday Expo

Tulsa Time Travelers

Shoppers browse a large selection of vintage goods at the Tulsa Time Travelers Expo at Cain’s Ballroom on Aug. 14.

 Sarah Frick, Courtesy

Secondhand shoppers and vintage lovers: Mark your calendars for the Time Travelers Vintage Holiday Expo on Dec. 4.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., over 40 local vendors will have booths at Cain’s Ballroom offering a myriad of vintage goods — clothing, accessories, records, home decor, handmade items and more.

Drinks and other refreshments will be available at the bar, and Mac’s BBQ will serve lunch.

Tickets are $5 if purchased in advance at etix.com/ticket/p/2933136 or $8 at the door on the day of the event.

For more information, visit timetravelersexpo.com or follow @tulsatimetravelers on social media.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

