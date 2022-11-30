Tulsa Time Travelers returns to Cain's Ballroom for Holiday Expo

Secondhand shoppers and vintage lovers: Mark your calendars for the Time Travelers Vintage Holiday Expo on Dec. 4.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., over 40 local vendors will have booths at Cain’s Ballroom offering a myriad of vintage goods — clothing, accessories, records, home decor, handmade items and more.

Drinks and other refreshments will be available at the bar, and Mac’s BBQ will serve lunch.

Tickets are $5 if purchased in advance at etix.com/ticket/p/2933136 or $8 at the door on the day of the event.

For more information, visit timetravelersexpo.com or follow @tulsatimetravelers on social media.