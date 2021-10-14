Tulsa designer Meagan Ferguson part of 'Project Runway' cast

It’s been nearly two years since Meagan Ferguson did something a little out of the ordinary, and answered her telephone.

“I rarely answer phone calls,” Ferguson said, “but when I saw that it was a number with a Los Angeles area code, I was intrigued.”

On the other end of the line was someone with the TV series “Project Runway,” saying that Ferguson was one of the up-and-coming fashion designers being considered for the show’s 19th season.

“Project Runway” is an Emmy Award-winning reality-competition show, which pits designers against each other in a series of individual and group challenges that require them to create examples of original haute couture, often using unusual materials.

The season premieres at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, on the Bravo network. Episodes will be available for streaming the day after on Peacock, the NBC-Universal streaming service.

Ferguson is one of 16 designers who are competing this season for the grand prize of $250,000, as well as for the intangible prize of being named a rising star in the high-fashion world.

Landing a place on “Project Runway” has been a goal of Ferguson’s for some time, and for a few months it seemed she was well on her way to achieving that dream.