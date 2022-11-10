 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tatermash Embroidery celebrates 20 years in business

  • Updated
This weekend, Tatermash Embroidery will commemorate its 20th anniversary.

Want to get out and about this weekend? Here are some recommendations.

The store will host a party from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Tatermash Embroidery, 3101 S. Jamestown Ave. The celebrations will include refreshments, giveaways and deals on Tatermash Embroidery products for holiday shoppers.

The idea for Tatermash Embroidery came about back in 2002 when owner Lori Nair was searching for a bag for her daughter, Sydney Allison, to take to preschool. Because of a condition that limits her mobility, Allison requires a wheelchair, which made regular backpacks inaccessible, and Nair found wheelchair bags to be clunky and boring.

After taking a trip to a fabric store, Nair discovered oilcloth. The fabric is shiny, colorful and easy to clean, making it the perfect material for the bookbag of a 4-year-old. Nair decided to sew a bag for Allison, which turned into a passion that later became a business: Tatermash Embroidery.

After 20 years in business and 14 years in their brick-and-mortar location near 31st Street and Harvard Avenue, Tatermash Embroidery has become more than just a place for oilcloth products. The store also offers full-service embroidery and digitizing on apparel, accessories and other items.

“I couldn’t have built the business without my daughter and my incredible employees,” Nair said. “They truly are the heart of the business. I’m truly blessed to have had the opportunity to do what I love and build lasting relationships with our amazing customers. Thanks, Tulsa!”

For more information on Tatermash’s embroidery, logo digitizing and other products and services, visit tatermash.com, stop by the store or call 918-743-3888.

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

