Rustic Cuff opens new showroom at 52nd and Harvard, grand opening event today

Rustic Cuff

Rustic Cuff is celebrating the opening of their new showroom at 52nd and Harvard.

 Courtesy, Rustic Cuff

The Tulsa jewelry company Rustic Cuff has opened a new showroom at their East 52nd Street and Harvard Avenue location.

The company will celebrate the opening of this new showroom with shopping, acai bowls and smoothies, flowers, and even on-site engraving Thursday, April 28, until 6 p.m.

Rustic Cuff is celebrating its 10th year in business. The brand is sold in over 250 stores across the country and, with the addition of the new showroom, has five brick-and-mortar locations. 

“We are so happy to open the doors on this small but mighty showroom as it’s kind of a ‘throwback’ to our early days of having all our product and operations in one single location,” said Rustic Cuff owner and founder Jill Donovan. “It makes it so much easier to spontaneously have fun with our customers, and for that I am thrilled. Connecting and celebrating with our friends has always been our favorite part of Rustic Cuff — so you never know what we might have up our sleeve!”

In addition to Rustic Cuff’s standard inventory, the brand’s select Major League Baseball and licensed collegiate & NCAA products will be available for purchase. Rustic Cuff is also introducing a new in-store rewards card at this location and other locations beginning April 29. 

The showroom’s normal hours will be Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

For more information, visit rusticcuff.com.

 

 

Tulsa World Scene podcast: An epic slice of Oak Ridge Boys lore

 

 

 

 

