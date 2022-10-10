Rose District Wedding Show show offers more than 50 vendors, marriage licenses

Visit Broken Arrow in conjunction with the Rose District has announced the first Rose District Wedding show.

The show will be Saturday, Oct. 22, from 2-6 p.m. at the Rose District Plaza located at 418 South Main Street in Broken Arrow.

The Rose District Main Street merchants have many options for wedding planning, ranging from floral to jewelry and gowns to the amazing venue spaces. The City of Broken Arrow also began a partnership in 2020 to have a satellite office for the Tulsa County Court Clerk. You can get a marriage license, copy of your marriage license and even married right in the district.

The Rose District Wedding Show will invite other Broken Arrow businesses, as well as spotlight the Rose District vendors, to showcase ways you can shop locally with your wedding and make it a magical experience. With over 50 vendors, a horse-drawn carriage taking you up and down Main Street, and the Tulsa County Court Clerk satellite office being open for weddings, this event is one you won’t want to miss in the planning of your big day.

Lori Hill, Director of Tourism for the City of Broken Arrow spoke on this initiative and how it got its start, stating the “The Wedding District was a concept created during the pandemic” to promote local businesses during such a tough time.

“This [event] will be a great opportunity to highlight the amazing services we have both on Main Street and throughout Broken Arrow,” Hill said.

If you are interested in getting a same day marriage license, please make an appointment by calling 918-596-8991. There is limited availability.

For more information, visit rosedistrictweddings.com orfacebook.com/events/826736935003173.

Visit Broken Arrow is a member of Green Country Tourism, one of eight Multi-County Organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.