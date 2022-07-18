Queen Elizabeth quilt on display in Tulsa before being sent to royal destination

A quilt created by a Tulsa resident will soon be going to royalty.

British-born Devida Bushrod is a Tulsa quilt maker who spent more than 100 hours crafting a quilt featuring an image of Queen Elizabeth.

Bushrod wanted to give the quilt to the queen, who is celebrating 70 years on the throne. Bushrod went through the proper channels and was thrilled to find out the gift will be accepted by the queen.

Want to see it? The quilt will be on display at the Quilting Studio and Fabric Mercantile, 5151 S. Mingo Road, Suite C, through Saturday, July 23. The quilt will be packaged and shipped overseas after the public display period.

Bushrod moved to Tulsa in 2020 with her husband (Jason), daughter (Maddy) and son (Josh). She has a passion for making pixel quilts and this year she is focusing on making one quilt per month honoring women who have been an inspiration to her. The June quilt “was never going to be anyone apart from the queen as she has been such an amazing example of dignity, decorum and strength,” Bushrod said.

Bushrod is a self-taught quilter who has completed more than 50 quilts for friends and family over the last 17 years. She indicated the queen quilt is probably the most unique quilt she has ever made. In crafting the quilt, she used a pop art image of a young Princess Elizabeth in a tiara before she became queen in 1952.

The quilt is made up of 2,701 pieces of fabric in 13 different colors. Bushrod wanted to make the crown and earring on the quilt stand out, so she sewed 2,500 gold beads onto the quilt by hand.

Royal protocol dictates that the queen does not accept unsolicited gifts. Bushrod detailed her intentions in a letter sent to the royal palace in May, prior to the queen’s platinum jubilee weekend. Bushrod included photographs of the quilt.

A return letter arrived July 2.

“As soon as I saw the royal crest, I knew it was from the palace and my heart just skipped a beat!” Bushrod said.

The envelope contained a card with a pre-printed message of thanks from the queen and two photographs. The envelope also contained a letter written and signed by the queen’s lady in waiting, Mary Morrison, who provided details on where the quilt should be sent. The letter said the queen was “most grateful.”

Bushrod is excited to see where the quilt will “end up.”

“From visiting Windsor Castle, I know that the palace displays gifts to the queen, but I honestly have no idea if that’s what will happen to the quilt,” she said. “I guess I just have to wait and see.”

For more information on Bushrod's quilts, go to pixelquilts.com.

