New vendors highlight Affair of the Heart

One of the most popular showcases for local and regional artisans returns to Tulsa this weekend, as Braum's An Affair of the Heart takes over Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
More than 400 vendors from 20 states will take part in this year's event, including several that will be making their first appearance in the show and sale.
An Affair of the Heart provides shoppers with a unique opportunity to browse hundreds of small businesses selling unique, one-of-a-kind items, including gourmet foods, jewelry, up-cycled furniture, clothing, home décor items, handcrafted lotions and soaps, and more.
Here's a list of new vendors to visit:
Rugs and Tugs (Booth 38-39), creates loom-woven rugs and other textile objects from fabric scraps and up-cycled materials, while Holmes Handmade Designs (Booth 610) sells embroidered, stencils and screen-printed kitchen towels, aprons, cups and other items.
Those in the market for unique linen-blend pillow cases suitable for indoor and outdoor use should see what PillowTalk (Booth 503) has to offer, while SapZen Living (Booth 52) will help you relax by creating a restful environment through photography and interior design.
Kelsey LLC (Booth 614) has wildlife-themed jewelry and artwork for sale, while the Broken Arrow-based Charley Jean Candle Co. (Booth 418) will have handmade soy candles, wax melts and all-natural room and linen sprays.
Mozzie Style (Booth 41) has a range of mesh wearables and accessories that allow one to enjoy the great outdoors while keeping the bugs at bay. Purity Soap Co. (Booth 504) crafts its products using only lye, coconut oil, natural botanicals and essential oils, while one can find everything from coasters to dining room tables made by W & J Custom Creations (Booth 55).
Hours for the sale are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 16-17; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Admission is $10, and while tickets may be purchased at the door, it is recommended to buy tickets in advance online. To purchase: aaoth.com.
The show's principal sponsor, Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Stores, is offering those who shop at its stores the chance to earn free tickets to An Affair of the Heart. For complete information: aaoth.com/get-a-free-ticket.
An Affair of the Heart is the largest and longest-running show of its kind in Oklahoma. It was founded in Oklahoma City in 1985 as a one-day event that drew some 60 vendors and about 800 shoppers. The Tulsa franchise started in 1995, and the event became biannual in 2007.
While masks will not be required, the organizers recommend those concerned about minimizing health risks should follow these measures:
• Attend during "off" hours, typically after 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and after the 11 a.m. opening on Sunday.
• Use the online map, which is available on at aaoth.com, to limit touching additional surfaces.
• Bring your own hand sanitizer. While there will be hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the venue, a personal bottle is recommended.