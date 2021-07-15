New vendors highlight Affair of the Heart

Mozzie Style (Booth 41) has a range of mesh wearables and accessories that allow one to enjoy the great outdoors while keeping the bugs at bay. Purity Soap Co. (Booth 504) crafts its products using only lye, coconut oil, natural botanicals and essential oils, while one can find everything from coasters to dining room tables made by W & J Custom Creations (Booth 55).

Hours for the sale are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 16-17; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Admission is $10, and while tickets may be purchased at the door, it is recommended to buy tickets in advance online. To purchase: aaoth.com.

The show's principal sponsor, Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy Stores, is offering those who shop at its stores the chance to earn free tickets to An Affair of the Heart. For complete information: aaoth.com/get-a-free-ticket.

An Affair of the Heart is the largest and longest-running show of its kind in Oklahoma. It was founded in Oklahoma City in 1985 as a one-day event that drew some 60 vendors and about 800 shoppers. The Tulsa franchise started in 1995, and the event became biannual in 2007.