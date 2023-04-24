A new dual concept store, featuring the brands Q Clothier and its casual counterpart Rye 51, will open in mid-May in Utica Square.

The store will be located between the Saks Fifth Avenue and J. Jill stores, in the southwest corner of the shopping center at 21st Street and Utica Avenue..

The Q Clothier and Rye 51 store will offer “luxury custom” and ready-to-wear men’s clothing. Q Clothier caters to shoppers seeking custom garments with the assistance of a personal stylist and expert tailor. Rye 51 focuses on ready-to-wear, quality casual clothing designed for the man on the move.

Store hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

"The addition of Q Clothier and Rye 51 fulfills a growing demand for luxury and casual menswear at Utica Square,” said Utica Square Property Manager, Cassandra Montray. “Their commitment to quality, customer service and unique offerings will create an excellent option for our customers seeking an elevated shopping experience."