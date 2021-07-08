Mother Road Market to feature Trove in July

Trove, which features clothing and home goods, will be featured in the Limited Time Only Market in Shops at Mother Road Market, 1102 S. Lewis Ave.

Tulsan Kara Moseby started Trove to provide fair trade apparel and goods that are ethically made, as well as fun and stylish. The shop will feature dresses, sandals and wardrobe basics, as well as accessories, pillows and baskets.

While Moseby knows a pop-up shop at Mother Road Market is a great opportunity for small, family-owned businesses such as hers, she said, "We are most excited to bring ethical fashion to Tulsa. The Tulsa community is so mindful of how their habits affect people, and we are overjoyed to have a brick-and-mortar space for them to see, touch and try on ethical pieces that will match their values.”

Elizabeth Frame Ellison, President and CEO of Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, which created and oversees Mother Road Market, said, "We want to make sure the brands are more than just sales-focused but also have a connection to important social causes. Trove’s dedication to ethically sourcing apparel and home goods was inspiring to us.