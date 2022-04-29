 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local brewery to host market highlighting small business owners and artisans

NEFF Brewing, a local brewery founded by father-son duo Jon and Jonathan Neff specializing in gluten-free beer and food, is hosting its annual local market.

The market, featuring a variety of local vendors, will be from 1 to 5 p.m. April 30 on NEFF Brewing’s patio in downtown Tulsa.

The market is held in partnership with Soaplahoma, another locally owned-and-operated business that specializes in vegan soap, soy candles, bath bombs and more. These two businesses team up several times a year in order to give other local business owners and artisans a chance to showcase their work to the community in person.

Because of the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, NEFF Brewing has waived vendor fees to their markets so the local vendors can keep all of their profits. In return, these vendors drive more traffic to the brewery. Customers can shop the goods offered by each vendor while enjoying beer, snacks and main dishes created by NEFF Brewing.

Twelve vendors offering a variety of handmade goods will have booths at the market. Vendors include Southwest Macrame, Mid Cent Ceramics, Tessica Ann Jewelry and many more.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

