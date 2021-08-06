 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Just Between Friends hosts kids' consignment sale
0 Comments

Just Between Friends hosts kids' consignment sale

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Just Between Friends sale items (copy) (copy)

Children’s clothing will be on sale at Just Between Friends.

 STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World file

Just Between Friends will host a kids’ consignment pop-up sale during this year’s tax-free weekend, in the former Sears location in Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive.

Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 6-7, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Admission is $5 for Friday and Saturday, $2.50 for Sunday.

More than 200,000 name-brand items — including clothing, shoes, toys, games, books, kids’ gear, baby equipment, furniture and more — will be available at 50 to 90 percent off retail prices.

Some of the proceeds from the sale will go to nonprofit organizations such as Youth Works, The Reed Foundation, God’s Closet and the HEAL Foundation.

Tulsa sisters Lam Le and Mi Le organize all Tulsa-area Just Between Friends.

‘Stillwater’ writer-director Tom McCarthy shares why Oklahoma is part of new film starring Matt Damon

Interview with Tulsa World's Jimmie Tramel from July 2021

</&hrdp2>

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is your house an asset or a liability?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News