Just Between Friends hosts kids' consignment sale

Just Between Friends will host a kids’ consignment pop-up sale during this year’s tax-free weekend, in the former Sears location in Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive.

Hours are 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 6-7, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8. Admission is $5 for Friday and Saturday, $2.50 for Sunday.

More than 200,000 name-brand items — including clothing, shoes, toys, games, books, kids’ gear, baby equipment, furniture and more — will be available at 50 to 90 percent off retail prices.

Some of the proceeds from the sale will go to nonprofit organizations such as Youth Works, The Reed Foundation, God’s Closet and the HEAL Foundation.

Tulsa sisters Lam Le and Mi Le organize all Tulsa-area Just Between Friends.

