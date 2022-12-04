Amber Marie & Co.'s store brings holiday cheer to Utica Square

Amber Marie & Co.’s Utica Square Christmas store, in collaboration with Utica Square, is likely the closest thing to Santa’s workshop you’ll find in Tulsa.

The one-stop holiday shop opened Nov. 1 and will remain open through the holiday season.

Every inch of the store is covered with any and all things Christmas and holiday — ornaments, ribbons and wrapping paper, nativities, candles, gifts, stocking stuffers, wreaths and more. Eager shoppers flood the store day in and day out in search of the perfect holiday items.

“We have Christmas decorations, home decor and a wide range of small gifts for people to buy,” said Shelley Holmes, a sales associate at Amber Marie & Co. in Utica Square. “Whether they have a white elephant or a gift exchange with family or coworkers, we have a lot to offer here.”

This store is one of three Amber Marie & Co. locations, in addition to another holiday store in Sapulpa, 116 E. Dewey, and a permanent location at 4932 E. 91st St.

One of the best things about working at Amber Marie & Co. is seeing the excitement the holiday season brings to each customer, Holmes said.

“It’s so fun to see everyone get in the holiday spirit,” Holmes said. “The past few years, people have been sheltered and haven’t gotten out as much. This year, more people are getting out and about, and it’s fun seeing everyone look so excited when they walk in the door.”

For more information about Amber Marie & Co., visit ambermarieandcompany.com.

