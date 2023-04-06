Once the eggs have all been hunted, families often gather to worship together, and even those without their own home church will be welcomed at several area Easter-related services.

Area churches have been holding Holy Week services this week and will continue on Good Friday in advance of Easter, which is this Sunday. Some services will include Communion, and at least one church has a live stage performance planned for Easter Sunday.

In addition to traditional Easter services, Faith United Methodist Church marked Holy Week with a service event, in partnership with nonprofit group Night Light Tulsa, to serve the city’s homeless population. Church volunteers in northwest downtown offered communion in addition to a meal served to any who wanted it on Maundy Thursday evening.

Faith United Methodist Church, 7431 E. 91st St.

7 p.m. Good Friday service

Easter Sunday: 6:30 a.m. service lead by youth ministry, with Communion; 9 a.m. traditional service with choir; 11 a.m. contemporary service with praise team.

Transformation Church, 10441 S. Regal Blvd., Bixby.

Original musical production titled “Ransom” (RSVPs requested). Services 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1419 N. 67th East Ave.

Stations of the cross in Spanish, noon Friday

Good Friday liturgy (English/Spanish): 7 p.m. Friday

Holy Saturday Easter vigil: 7 p.m. Saturday

Easter: Mass available in English, Spanish and Latin from 5 p.m. Saturday through 6 p.m. Sunday

First Methodist Church Tulsa, 1115 S. Boulder Ave.

Good Friday service: 7 p.m.

Easter services: 9:30 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. (modern)

Church on the Move Tulsa

Good Friday services at 5 and 6:30 p.m., 1003 N. 129th East Ave.; 6:30 p.m. at west campus, 7314 W. 41st St.

Saturday services: 5 p.m. at both locations

Easter Sunday: 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at north location; 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at west location

Church on the Move, Broken Arrow, 1205 E. Kenosha St.

Good Friday services, with Communion, at 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday services at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday: services at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Life.Church, 7015 E. 41st St.

Easter services 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday