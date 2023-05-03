Blake Brewer, a local resident and founder of the Legacy Letter Challenge, has announced the free “Great Dad Challenge,” a five-day challenge for dads to learn lessons that will transform them into a resilient, focused, encouraging dad who gives their children unshakable confidence.

To join, go to greatdadchallenge.com.

Beginning May 8, each morning that week, dads will receive a new challenge in their inbox designed to help men become the fathers their families deserve, according to a news release about the venture. The challenges will be delivered by some of the leading names in the fatherhood space.

Plus, dads will be invited to join a special presentation by NFL guest speakers as they talk about their unique fatherhood journeys.

The NFL guest speaker list includes:

Terry Bradshaw: A Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL analyst, Bradshaw led the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl victories. Since 1994 he has been a television sports analyst and co-host of Fox NFL Sunday. Among all his accomplishments, he puts being a dad and loving his family at the top.

Ben Roethlisberger: A two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Big Ben is a father to three kids with his wife, Ashley.

Usama Young: A Super Bowl XLIV champion and eight-year NFL veteran, Young won a championship ring with the New Orleans Saints. After playing safety in the NFL from 2007 to 2015, he began working in the NFL Player Engagement office. He is the father of two children.

​Steve Largent: A Pro Football Hall of Famer who played collegiately at the University of Tulsa, Largent is one of the greatest receivers in NFL history. At the time of his retirement, he held all major NFL receiving records. He is a father of four and resides in the Tulsa area.

Brad Johnson: A Super Bowl XXXVII champion and 17-year NFL veteran, Johnson quarterbacked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory over the Raiders. He is a father of two with his wife, Nikki.

What will dads learn during the Great Dad Challenge?

Lesson No. 1: Vision - Great dads have a great vision for their family. The Great Dad Challenge will help you increase your vision.

Lesson No. 2: Resiliency - Life is coming at you hard. Learn how to be resilient and how to help your children be resilient.

Lesson No. 3: Connection - Your children need you to connect with them, but it’s not easy. Learn practical tools to connect with them every single day.

Among all dads who complete all five challenges, one dad will win a three-night stay at the Feather Ridge Retreat in the Cherokee National Forest ($2,500 value).

Brewer recently appeared on the "Today" show. He talked about the origins of the Legacy Letter Challenge in a Father's Day story published last year by the Tulsa World.