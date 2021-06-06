 Skip to main content
Eagle Scouts win highest honor
Eagle Scouts win highest honor

  • Updated
Logan Mohr

Troop: 975

Scoutmaster: Preston Power

Troop Sponsor: Central Church of the Nazarene

Parents: Jeff and Jena Mohr

Benjamin Sean Streeter

Troop: 975

Scoutmaster: Preston Power

Troop Sponsor: Central Church of the Nazarene

Parents: Christopher and Heather Streeter

Bailey Preston

Troop: 918

Scoutmaster: Diana Loehrke

Troop Sponsor: Central Church of the Nazarene

Parents: Scott and Christy Preston

Tate Young

Troop: 80

Scoutmaster: Mr. Lonney Brown

Troop Sponsor: First United Methodist Church, Owasso, OK

Parents: Nancy and Delvin Young

 

