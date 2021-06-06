Eagle Scouts win highest honor

Logan Mohr
Troop: 975
Scoutmaster: Preston Power
Troop Sponsor: Central Church of the Nazarene
Parents: Jeff and Jena Mohr
Benjamin Sean Streeter
Troop: 975
Scoutmaster: Preston Power
Troop Sponsor: Central Church of the Nazarene
Parents: Christopher and Heather Streeter
Bailey Preston
Troop: 918
Scoutmaster: Diana Loehrke
Troop Sponsor: Central Church of the Nazarene
Parents: Scott and Christy Preston
Tate Young
Troop: 80
Scoutmaster: Mr. Lonney Brown
Troop Sponsor: First United Methodist Church, Owasso, OK