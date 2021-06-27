 Skip to main content
Eagle Scouts: Local Scouts awarded top honor
Eagle Scouts: Local Scouts awarded top honor

Lee Thomas Durbin

Troop: 16

Scoutmaster: Jay Steen and Dan Vise

Sponsor: New Haven Methodist Church

Parents: Valerie Hanson and Ronald Durbin

Jackson Yeats

Troop: 975

Scoutmaster: Preston Power

Sponsor: Church of the Nazarene

Parents: Chris & Barbara Yeats

 

