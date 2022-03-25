 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog Days: Garden Deva launches new 'Deva Dogs' collection, hosts SPCA event

To celebrate the launch of its new Deva Dogs collection, Garden Deva is hosting a Pet Adoption Day event in partnership with the Tulsa SPCA.

The event is happening 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at Garden Deva, 1326 E. Third St. There will be live music, refreshments, and, of course, plenty of pets available for adoption.

Guests can shop Garden Deva’s angel pet sculptures (available for 30% off) as well as sculptures from the Deva Dogs collection, which includes renderings of dachshunds, corgis, great danes and more.

If you’re not looking to adopt a furry friend but still want to support the SPCA, 15% of all purchases made at Pet Adoption Day will benefit the organization.

For more information, visit gardendeva.com.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

