Dog Days: Garden Deva launches new 'Deva Dogs' collection, hosts SPCA event

To celebrate the launch of its new Deva Dogs collection, Garden Deva is hosting a Pet Adoption Day event in partnership with the Tulsa SPCA.

The event is happening 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at Garden Deva, 1326 E. Third St. There will be live music, refreshments, and, of course, plenty of pets available for adoption.

Guests can shop Garden Deva’s angel pet sculptures (available for 30% off) as well as sculptures from the Deva Dogs collection, which includes renderings of dachshunds, corgis, great danes and more.

If you’re not looking to adopt a furry friend but still want to support the SPCA, 15% of all purchases made at Pet Adoption Day will benefit the organization.

For more information, visit gardendeva.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.