Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper among Pinnacle Award winners

Tulsa City Council chair Vanessa Hall-Harper is among the winners of the 2021 Pinnacle Awards, which honor exceptional women of Tulsa.
The awards are presented by YWCA Tulsa in partnership with the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women and recognize accomplishments in various categories. Hall-Harper, who represents the city’s District 1, will be honored with the Community Service Award.
Jane A. Malone, who for six decades has been a resilient advocate for a more inclusive and equitable Tulsa through her roles with Neighborhood Housing Services, the NAACP, the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, will receive the Anna C. Roth Legacy Award.
Other winners are:
Arts and Humanities: Jerica Wortham, project director for the Greenwood Art Project, as well as a poet, business coach, humanitarian and philanthropist.
Corporate Business: Ashley Philippsen, Director of Engagement & Advocacy at ImpactTulsa and Commemoration Sub-Committee chair for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
Education: Jennettie Marshall, pastor of Cummings Cole C.M.E. Church and current member of Tulsa Public Schools board of education.
Entrepreneur: Cheryl Cohenour, a business consultant, community volunteer and chairman of the city of Tulsa’s Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission.
Health & Wellness: Dr. Kaul Manju, a clinical psychologist who has also served the community as a board member of the Tulsa Area United Way and South Tulsa Community House.
Rising Star: Janel Pasley, community engagement and prevention coordinator at Tulsa Health Department.
Corporate Champion: Tulsa Area United Way, which since its inception in 1924 has raised nearly $850 million to build a social safety net for the most vulnerable.
“This event was originally designed to help elevate the voice of women and the incredible contributions that women have made and continue to make that impacts lives in Tulsa and around the world,” said Julie Davis, CEO for YWCA Tulsa. “In a year when we are looking for leaders who inspire us, motivate us and challenge us to a better future, look no further than these incredible women. They are setting the vision for a stronger and brighter tomorrow.”
Winners will be honored April 29 with a blended virtual event. To sponsor the Pinnacle Awards or to get more information about this event, visit ywcatulsa.org.
Featured video: