Colorful recipes to carry us into spring with seasonal ingredients

March came in like a lamb, and we all surely hope it goes out the same. Our garden beds are thawing from the ice and snowpack received in February, and are longing for tending hands to plant new things for the spring growing season.
Until then, there is still the thriving Tulsa Farmers Market in Kendall-Whittier every other Saturday morning, with greens, roots, mushrooms and other hearty ingredients longing to be carried home to the kitchen.
These recipes make good use of carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach and beets, adding color to an otherwise stew-hued winter cooking repertoire.
Red and Pink Farro Salad
Serves 6
It is nice, on occasion, to view the world through rose-colored glasses – or even a rose-tinged salad. This salad came about on a random trip to the grocery store, when I spotted some ears of red corn. I had beets, radishes, and tomatoes on hand and what started out as a kitchen-sink-salad of sorts ended up being a gorgeous gem of a side dish. It only gets prettier after sitting for a day in the fridge – beets have a way of leeching their ruby hue into everything they touch.
Kosher salt
1 cup farro (you could also use barley, quinoa or whatever grains you have in the pantry, but the cooking times will be different)
¼ cup red wine vinegar
2 shallots, thinly sliced into rings
2 tablespoons chia seeds
¼ cup olive oil
1 tablespoon honey
3 ears fresh corn, kernels sliced off
1 small bunch radishes, halved or quartered
A few roasted or steamed beets, peeled and cut into wedges
Two large heirloom tomatoes, chopped, or a handful or two of cherry tomatoes, halved
Freshly ground black pepper
Crumbled goat cheese, for serving
1. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil. Add farro and simmer until farro is al dente, about 20 minutes.
2. In the meantime, make the dressing: place the red wine vinegar in a small bowl and add the shallots. Let them sit until slightly pickled, about 15 minutes. Add chia seeds, olive oil and honey and whisk to combine. Let the dressing sit while you prepare the rest of the salad.
3. Drain and rinse the farro with cold water then transfer to a large bowl. Add corn, radishes, beets and tomatoes, tossing gently to combine. Stir in the dressing, and stir to make sure everything is coated. Season well with salt and pepper and serve, topped with goat cheese, or chill up to three days.
Carrot Soup with Coconut Gelato
Serves 4 to 6
Chef Grant Vespasian taught me how to make this years ago and it has been a family favorite ever since. The coconut gelato is an essential garnish – splurge on a good one.
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 medium onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1½ pounds carrots, peeled and sliced into ¼-inch rounds
2 teaspoons Chinese five spice
1 teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 cups vegetable or chicken stock
Coconut gelato for serving, optional
Black sesame seeds for serving, optional
1. Heat butter in a large saucepan over medium heat until melted. Add the onion and garlic and sauté, stirring occasionally, until the onion is tender and translucent, about 5 minutes.
2. Stir in the carrots and cook for 1 minute, stirring. Sprinkle carrots with spices, salt and pepper, and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add stock, bring to a boil, then reduce go a gentle simmer and cook until the carrots are very tender, 20-25 minutes.
3. Puree the soup using an immersion blender or blender until smooth. Return the soup to the saucepan and keep warm.
4. To serve, divide soup among bowls and top with a small scoop of coconut gelato and a sprinkling of sesame seeds.
Wild Rice with Mushrooms
Serves 4 to 6
1½ cups long-grain wild rice
8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter
1 pound cremini or button mushrooms, sliced
¾ teaspoon salt, more to taste
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
⅓ cup dry sherry (do not use cream sherry)
1. Bring 5 cups water to a boil. Stir in rice, then reduce heat so liquid is just simmering. Cover and cook until grains just begin to pop, about 40 minutes. Drain excess liquid from rice and set aside.
2. Meanwhile, melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until they have released their liquid and are golden brown, about 8 minutes.
3. Season mushrooms with the salt and pepper. Off the heat, add sherry to the pan. Return to the heat and cook, stirring up any browned bits, until most of the liquid has evaporated but mushrooms are still moist.
4. Mix mushrooms into prepared rice and season again with salt and pepper.
- Adapted from New York Times Cooking
Quick Green Pasta
Serves 6
This easy pasta is chock full of green goodness. Feel free to substitute whatever greens you have on hand – asparagus, kale, green beans or snap peas are all worthy additions.
3 leeks
1 large handful of broccolini spears
Olive oil
2 cloves of garlic
4 ounces frozen spinach
2 large handfuls of frozen peas
16 ounces dried pasta
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra to serve
Finely chopped parsley, basil, or other herbs, for serving
1. Trim the leek, halve it lengthways, wash it, then finely slice. Finely slice the broccoli stalks, reserving the tips.
2. Put a large, non-stick, deep skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil into the pan, along with the green onions, leeks, and broccoli stalks. Peel and finely chop the garlic and add to the pan. Add the frozen spinach and peas, then add a pinch of sea salt and black pepper.
3. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, or until soft but not colored and the spinach has defrosted, stirring regularly.
4. Meanwhile, cook the pasta in a large pan of boiling salted water, according to the packet instructions, adding the broccoli florets for the last 2 minutes.
5. Scoop or pour out 1 cup of cooking water from the pasta into the skillet with the vegetables. At this point, you can either leave your sauce chunky, blitz it until smooth in a blender, or use a hand blender to go somewhere in between.
6. Drain the pasta and broccoli, and add it into the sauce. Add 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and the grated Parmesan, and toss it all together. Finish this with a sprinkling of Parmesan and fresh herbs.
- Adapted from JamieOliver.com