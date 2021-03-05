Colorful recipes to carry us into spring with seasonal ingredients

March came in like a lamb, and we all surely hope it goes out the same. Our garden beds are thawing from the ice and snowpack received in February, and are longing for tending hands to plant new things for the spring growing season.

Until then, there is still the thriving Tulsa Farmers Market in Kendall-Whittier every other Saturday morning, with greens, roots, mushrooms and other hearty ingredients longing to be carried home to the kitchen.

These recipes make good use of carrots, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach and beets, adding color to an otherwise stew-hued winter cooking repertoire.

Red and Pink Farro Salad

Serves 6

It is nice, on occasion, to view the world through rose-colored glasses – or even a rose-tinged salad. This salad came about on a random trip to the grocery store, when I spotted some ears of red corn. I had beets, radishes, and tomatoes on hand and what started out as a kitchen-sink-salad of sorts ended up being a gorgeous gem of a side dish. It only gets prettier after sitting for a day in the fridge – beets have a way of leeching their ruby hue into everything they touch.

Kosher salt