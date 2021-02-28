Collect history, prizes with Oklahoma Route 66 Passport

The passport highlights 66 destinations along the Mother Road in our state. As you travel, just bring your passport to each of the book’s 66 stops and the people there will stamp the appropriate page for you. To make things easier, the book is divided into three sections — Eastern, Central and Western. When you complete a section, then just take the passport into one of the five Oklahoma Tourism Information Centers. Those are managed by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and once you take your passport in, a staff member will sign the completed page for that region and after that, you will get a prize ... a portion of a fun Route 66 magnet. The next phase would be to return once each section is finished to get the other magnet pieces.

Completing all three sections, you would then bring your passport back to the Tourism Information Center. It is there a member of the staff will authenticate or check to make sure it’s been properly completed, stamp your book and then hand over to you a free collectible Route 66 coin. And I don’t know about you, but I love collecting items such as that!