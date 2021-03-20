Coffee, mac & cheese get gourmet makeover with MIO products

What some people might consider essential foods — namely, coffee and macaroni and cheese — can be given a gourmet makeover with a little help from products courtesy the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.
Macaroni and cheese is a universally loved comfort food classic, but it can also be something of a blank slate to be augmented with exceptional flavors. To do that, start with pasta — Della Terra is an Oklahoma company making small-batch artisan pasta, using traditional recipes and methods, that has earned the praise of chef and TV personality Nick Stellino.
Add smoked Caciocavallo cheese from Lovera’s in Krebs, some Bar-S brand bacon and other Oklahoma-made ingredients, and the result is a creamy, dreamy pasta dish.
And one can create coffeeshop-quality beverages, such as an Iced Cinnamon Honey Latte, made with Roark Acres Pure Raw Honey and Griffin’s vanilla. The flavored syrup is something you’ll want to keep on hand, so make a double batch; it can be stored in the refrigerator for a week. For an added gourmet touch, pour left over coffee into ice cubes tray to add to your ice cube trays.
For more information about Made in Oklahoma Coalition products: miocoalition.com.
Bacon Lover’s Mac and Cheese
1 12-ounce box Della Terra rigatoni
12 ounces Hiland medium sharp cheddar cheese, grated
8 ounces Lovera’s Smoked Caciocavallo cheese, grated
6 oz. Bar-S Bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 cup La Baguette breadcrumbs
3 tablespoons plus ½ stick Hiland Butter, divided
5 tablespoons Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
3 cups Hiland whole milk
1 cup Hiland half and half
½ tablespoon salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 teaspoon Scissortail Farms thyme, stems removed
1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add dried pasta and cook 1 minute less than the package directs for al dente. Drain and drizzle with a little oil to keep from sticking.
2. Grate the cheeses and mix together, reserving about ¼ for the topping. Set aside.
3. Cook and crumble the bacon, reserve half for sauce and half for the topping.
4. Saute the breadcrumbs in 3 tablespoons butter until lightly browned over medium heat, reserve for the topping.
5. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
6. Make a roux in a large saucepan (6-8 quart size) by melting ½ stick butter over medium-low heat, simmering off some of the liquid. Add the flour and stir continuously as the mixture begins to turn from grey to blonde, about 5 minutes.
7. Add 2 cups of the milk to the roux and whisk until it begins to thicken. Add the remaining milk and half and half and heat until the mixture begins to simmer, stirring constantly with a whisk.
8. Take the pan from the heat and add the cheese, half the bacon, salt, pepper, nutmeg and thyme. Stir to make a cheese sauce. While this sauce is hot, add the pasta and fold into the sauce. Place the pasta mixture into the baking dish and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes.
9. Remove from the oven and top with the remaining cheese, breadcrumbs and bacon. Return to the oven for an additional 10 to 15 minutes.
Iced Cinnamon Honey Latte
Cinnamon Honey Simple Syrup:
½ cup Ozarka water
½ cup Roark Acres Honey
3 cinnamon sticks
½ teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla
1. In a small saucepan, bring water, honey and cinnamon sticks to a gentle simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 5 minutes, then finish by stirring in the vanilla.
Latte:
Coffee ice cubes (make by freezing some coffee in an ice cube tray)
¾ cup cold-brewed Compadres Coffee
½ cup Braum’s Milk
2 tablespoons Cinnamon Honey Simple Syrup
1. Add coffee ice cubes to the glass. Pour in coffee, milk and syrup. Stir to combine. Taste and adjust milk and syrup to your liking.
Note:
To make cold brew coffee, combine 1½ cups coarsely ground Compadres coffee beans with 3 cups water in a 1-quart glass jar. Stir until well combined. Cover with a lid on the jar, and place in the refrigerator for 12 to 24 hours. Pour the coffee through a coffee filter into another glass jar. This concentrated cold brew keeps well in the refrigerator for a week and can be used for your favorite coffee drinks.
Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon," which will begin shooting soon in Oklahoma, will be based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.
Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
Follow all of our coverage here:
"Killers of the Flower Moon" will be shot in Oklahoma, and production crews have been seen surveying buildings in downtown Pawhuska, according to reports.
Why would a 15-year Los Angeles resident relocate to Oklahoma City? Richard Janes was among panelists during a recent discussion about Oklahoma being a new "it state" for filmmaking.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' filmmaker Martin Scorsese admits the pandemic actually had some benefits for his upcoming movie.
Extras are needed for the Martin Scorsese film, which will be shot in Oklahoma.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" is expected to begin shooting in 2021. An OETA documentary series is taking a look at events that will be depicted in the film.
Tulsa-based health information exchange awarded federal COVID grant amidst uncertainty about state's own HIE effort
"Killers of the Flower Moon," a star-studded film adaptation of the bestselling book based in Oklahoma, will begin filming in the Pawhuska area in 2021, according to a published report by the official news outlet of the Osage Nation.
According to a story in the Hollywood industry trade publication Deadline on its website, the deal is close to being finalized, and it will make "Flower Moon" an Apple original film that will be distributed into theaters by Paramount.
The winner would spend a day on the movie's set with DiCaprio, his co-star Robert De Niro and the director, Martin Scorsese, and attend the film's premiere as well.
Filming on "Killers of the Flower Moon" was scheduled to begin in the Pawhuska area this spring, but all film productions have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a new interview with a French publication, Scorsese talked of "Killers of the Flower Moon" starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and "Native American actors."
The Oklahoma Film and Music Office officially confirmed on Wednesday that “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to film in Oklahoma this year — and that this major motion picture will have a major impact on the state economy.
Evidence of the Pawhuska-area shoot, in the form of pre-production activities, will become more apparent starting next week, as crew members for the Martin Scorsese-directed, Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie begin turning up for a variety of jobs.
Most of the world is buzzing about Martin Scorsese's new movie "The Irishman," but it's his next movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon," set in Oklahoma and filming in the state, that has the attention of locals.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' movie production hiring Osage County residents: artisans, construction workers, hair stylists and more needed
Now the film is looking to fill crew positions from Osage County residents who have experience in a variety of jobs, according to a press release issued by the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.
The casting call is for "individuals who are interested in appearing in the film as speaking actors or background extras to portray various Osage and other Native American roles," according to the office's website posting.
Members of the Osage Nation from the Grayhorse, Hominy and Pawhuska districts are invited for a first wave of casting for the feature film being directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert DeNiro.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' will be filmed in Osage County, will feature Robert DeNiro, Osage Nation principal chief says
Director Martin Scorsese, according to Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, said Robert DeNiro agreed to play the character of William Hale, one of the main characters in the book.
It turns out Scorsese visited a couple of more places in Osage County, and he posted photos to social media site Instagram that show him looking over possible filming spots.
On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures announced at a European film expo that it had reached a deal to finance and distribute the movie.
Excitement will grow if any of the filming takes place in Oklahoma (reportedly as early as next summer) and what other stars end up in the cast.
Where will the movie be filmed next year? Here is what people connected to the project are saying.
Scorsese, DiCaprio to rejoin for Oklahoma-set 'Killers of the Flower Moon' adaptation, according to Variety
The New York Times best-selling book set in 1920s Oklahoma is based on the killings of Osage citizens after oil was discovered on tribal land.
If you enjoy a murder mystery, and you like history, especially some that happened not that far away, you will enjoy “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a book by David Grann.
“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” David Grann’s Edgar Award-winning best-seller about a series of murders in 1920s Osage County, has been selected for the Tulsa City-County Library’s “One Book, One Tulsa” community-wide reading initiative.
A hand-drawn map of Osage County in 1900 was recently discovered in a Fairfax attic and it has been donated, to be preserved, to the Osage Nation Museum, the oldest tribally owned museum in the country.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese reportedly adapting Oklahoma true-crime book 'Killers of the Flower Moon' into a movie
The project is based on the bestselling book by David Grann, a staff writer for the New Yorker and author of “The Lost City of Z.”
The oil boom that made the tribe one of the wealthiest in the world spawned a series of vicious murders, some of which remain unsolved.
Book review : "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann
In 1921, a boy hunting squirrels near Fairfax, Oklahoma, found the body of Anna Brown. She had been shot in the back of the head. At about the…
