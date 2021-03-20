Coffee, mac & cheese get gourmet makeover with MIO products

What some people might consider essential foods — namely, coffee and macaroni and cheese — can be given a gourmet makeover with a little help from products courtesy the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.

Macaroni and cheese is a universally loved comfort food classic, but it can also be something of a blank slate to be augmented with exceptional flavors. To do that, start with pasta — Della Terra is an Oklahoma company making small-batch artisan pasta, using traditional recipes and methods, that has earned the praise of chef and TV personality Nick Stellino.

Add smoked Caciocavallo cheese from Lovera’s in Krebs, some Bar-S brand bacon and other Oklahoma-made ingredients, and the result is a creamy, dreamy pasta dish.

And one can create coffeeshop-quality beverages, such as an Iced Cinnamon Honey Latte, made with Roark Acres Pure Raw Honey and Griffin’s vanilla. The flavored syrup is something you’ll want to keep on hand, so make a double batch; it can be stored in the refrigerator for a week. For an added gourmet touch, pour left over coffee into ice cubes tray to add to your ice cube trays.

For more information about Made in Oklahoma Coalition products: miocoalition.com.

Bacon Lover’s Mac and Cheese