Coffee, mac & cheese get gourmet makeover with MIO products

Coffee, mac & cheese get gourmet makeover with MIO products

What some people might consider essential foods — namely, coffee and macaroni and cheese — can be given a gourmet makeover with a little help from products courtesy the Made In Oklahoma Coalition.

Macaroni and cheese is a universally loved comfort food classic, but it can also be something of a blank slate to be augmented with exceptional flavors. To do that, start with pasta — Della Terra is an Oklahoma company making small-batch artisan pasta, using traditional recipes and methods, that has earned the praise of chef and TV personality Nick Stellino.

Add smoked Caciocavallo cheese from Lovera’s in Krebs, some Bar-S brand bacon and other Oklahoma-made ingredients, and the result is a creamy, dreamy pasta dish.

And one can create coffeeshop-quality beverages, such as an Iced Cinnamon Honey Latte, made with Roark Acres Pure Raw Honey and Griffin’s vanilla. The flavored syrup is something you’ll want to keep on hand, so make a double batch; it can be stored in the refrigerator for a week. For an added gourmet touch, pour left over coffee into ice cubes tray to add to your ice cube trays.

For more information about Made in Oklahoma Coalition products: miocoalition.com.

Bacon Lover’s Mac and Cheese

1 12-ounce box Della Terra rigatoni

12 ounces Hiland medium sharp cheddar cheese, grated

8 ounces Lovera’s Smoked Caciocavallo cheese, grated

6 oz. Bar-S Bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 cup La Baguette breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons plus ½ stick Hiland Butter, divided

5 tablespoons Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

3 cups Hiland whole milk

1 cup Hiland half and half

½ tablespoon salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon Scissortail Farms thyme, stems removed

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add dried pasta and cook 1 minute less than the package directs for al dente. Drain and drizzle with a little oil to keep from sticking.

2. Grate the cheeses and mix together, reserving about ¼ for the topping. Set aside.

3. Cook and crumble the bacon, reserve half for sauce and half for the topping.

4. Saute the breadcrumbs in 3 tablespoons butter until lightly browned over medium heat, reserve for the topping.

5. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

6. Make a roux in a large saucepan (6-8 quart size) by melting ½ stick butter over medium-low heat, simmering off some of the liquid. Add the flour and stir continuously as the mixture begins to turn from grey to blonde, about 5 minutes.

7. Add 2 cups of the milk to the roux and whisk until it begins to thicken. Add the remaining milk and half and half and heat until the mixture begins to simmer, stirring constantly with a whisk.

8. Take the pan from the heat and add the cheese, half the bacon, salt, pepper, nutmeg and thyme. Stir to make a cheese sauce. While this sauce is hot, add the pasta and fold into the sauce. Place the pasta mixture into the baking dish and bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes.

9. Remove from the oven and top with the remaining cheese, breadcrumbs and bacon. Return to the oven for an additional 10 to 15 minutes.

Iced Cinnamon Honey Latte

Cinnamon Honey Simple Syrup:

½ cup Ozarka water

½ cup Roark Acres Honey

3 cinnamon sticks

½ teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla

1. In a small saucepan, bring water, honey and cinnamon sticks to a gentle simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool 5 minutes, then finish by stirring in the vanilla.

Latte:

Coffee ice cubes (make by freezing some coffee in an ice cube tray)

¾ cup cold-brewed Compadres Coffee

½ cup Braum’s Milk

2 tablespoons Cinnamon Honey Simple Syrup

1. Add coffee ice cubes to the glass. Pour in coffee, milk and syrup. Stir to combine. Taste and adjust milk and syrup to your liking.

Note:

To make cold brew coffee, combine 1½ cups coarsely ground Compadres coffee beans with 3 cups water in a 1-quart glass jar. Stir until well combined. Cover with a lid on the jar, and place in the refrigerator for 12 to 24 hours. Pour the coffee through a coffee filter into another glass jar. This concentrated cold brew keeps well in the refrigerator for a week and can be used for your favorite coffee drinks.

