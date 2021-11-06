Chinowth & Cohen Realtors hold grand opening for Owasso office

Chinowth & Cohen Realtors has a new office in Owasso. Located just off U.S. 169 on 116th Street North, the new location replaces the company’s former Owasso office at Smith Farm Marketplace off 96th Street North.

In the infancy stages of the company, one of the first Chinowth & Cohen offices in 2004 was in Owasso with just a handful of real estate agents working out of a restaurant.

As the city of Owasso has grown over the years, the owners of the largest independent real estate company in Oklahoma have expanded their reach in the area. Now with around 115 real estate agents in the Owasso area and a growing demand for knowledgeable realtors from a powerhouse real estate company, President Leland Chinowth said now was the appropriate time to build a new office.

“We’ve got a lot of agents from Oologah and Skiatook and Collinsville, so we look at this as a north central hub of our company,” Chinowth said at the grand opening.

