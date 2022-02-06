Children's Medical Charities awards $86,000 in grants

Children’s Medical Charities last year awarded $86,000 in grants to 21 local nonprofit organizations that work to better the lives of children.

The money was raised from sales at the organization’s resale shop, the Market on Pearl, located at 1020 S. Rockford Ave.

The all-volunteer organization is the surviving philanthropic arm of the Children’s Medical Center Auxiliary of Tulsa. Since inaugurating the grant program in 2005, Children’s Medical Charities has raised and donated $1.4 million dollars to groups that are in accord with the organization’s motto of “Helping Kids Get Better.”

The groups that received grants in 2021 are A New Leaf, City Year Tulsa, Community Action Project, Counseling and Recovery, Domestic Violence Intervention Services, Emergency Infant Services, Fostering Connections, Happy Hands Education Center, Hope’s Crossing, Iron Gate, John 3:16 Mission, New Hope Oklahoma, Operation Hope Prison Ministry, Saint Catherine Catholic School, San Miguel Middle School, Sistema Tulsa, The Little Light House, The Parent Child Center of Tulsa, Town & Country School, Youth at Heart and Youth Services.