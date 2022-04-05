 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Changes coming to advice columns

Starting this week, you’ll see some changes to the nationally syndicated advice columns that appear daily in the Tulsa World.

On Tuesdays, you’ll see “My Pet World” by Cathy M. Rosenthal, a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert. In this entertaining and informative column, Rosenthal writes about animal behaviors to help bridge the communication gap between people and pets.

On Saturdays, read helpful tips related to home improvement in “Ask the Builder” by Tim Carter. He is a former contractor who walks readers through home improvement projects, step by step. Carter offers instructions on hiring professionals as well as suggestions and ideas for DIYers.

“On Nutrition” with Dr. Ed Blonz will move from Saturdays to Thursdays.

