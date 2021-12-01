Celebrate the Holiday Season with Tulsa Parks

Seasonal events are scheduled at several Tulsa Parks community centers for all age groups.
Registration for each event is encouraged by registering online at guide.tulsaparks.org, or by calling the individual community centers.
“Letters from Santa,” Hicks Park Community Center, 3443 S. Mingo Rd.
From November 29 to December 10, parents can fill out an information sheet on each child and receive a personalized letter from Santa Claus, $3 for Tulsa residents, or $4 for non-residents. Parents will need to pick up an information sheet at Hicks Community Center and either drop it off or email it back to center staff.
“Christmas on Wheels” Holiday Parade, Saturday, December 8, Central Center at Veterans Park, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1028 E. Sixth St.
Decorate your vehicle with your favorite holiday theme. If you have any questions, please contact center staff, or visit Central Center’s Facebook page.
“Family Kwanzaa Workshop,” Tuesday, December 8, Lacy Park Community Center, 6 to 7:30 p.m., 2134 N. Madison Place
This family-friendly cultural workshop focuses on the meaning of the Kwanzaa principle, “Umoja,” which translates to unity, and on how to inspire the Tulsa community to solve problems together.
“Senior Holiday Bingo,” Thursday, December 9, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Hicks Park Community Center, 3443 S. Mingo Rd.
Seniors, ages 55 and older, can play holiday bingo at this free event. Thank you to Oak Street Health for sponsoring this event.
“Christmas with Cass - Holiday Storytime and Sing-along,” Thursday, December 9, 10 to 11 a.m., Hicks Park Community Center, 3443 S. Mingo Rd.
Children up to four years old are invited to enjoy stories and sounds of the season with Hicks’ recreation coordinator, Cass Meador for a holiday-themed storytime, followed by a sing-along with some of our favorite holiday songs.
“Santa’s Surprise Visit at Bikes and Balls,” Wednesday, December 15, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Whiteside Park Community Center, 4009 S. Pittsburg Ave.
After taking a year off, Santa will make a stop at Whiteside Community Center during the Bikes and Balls event. Kids, five and younger, will participate in the regular Bikes and Balls activities, make a holiday craft, visit Santa, and take a treat home. This event costs $1.
“Winter Silent Disco,” Wednesday, December 15, 6 to 8 p.m., Jane A. Malone Center in Chamberlain Park, 4940 N Frankfort Ave.
Closeout 2021 with a surreal dance party experience, at a “silent disco,” where the music is played through noise-canceling wireless headphones. The result is a lot of singing and dancing like no one is watching. This event is free for teens in sixth through eighth grades.
“Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt,” Friday, December 17, hunt starts at 5:30 p.m., Whiteside Park Community Center, 4009 S. Pittsburg Ave.
Bring a flashlight and wear something warm for this FREE event for families with children, 10 and under. The hunt will be outdoors depending on the weather. Cookies and hot cocoa will be served after the hunt.