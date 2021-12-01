Celebrate the Holiday Season with Tulsa Parks

“Senior Holiday Bingo,” Thursday, December 9, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Hicks Park Community Center, 3443 S. Mingo Rd.

Seniors, ages 55 and older, can play holiday bingo at this free event. Thank you to Oak Street Health for sponsoring this event.

“Christmas with Cass - Holiday Storytime and Sing-along,” Thursday, December 9, 10 to 11 a.m., Hicks Park Community Center, 3443 S. Mingo Rd.

Children up to four years old are invited to enjoy stories and sounds of the season with Hicks’ recreation coordinator, Cass Meador for a holiday-themed storytime, followed by a sing-along with some of our favorite holiday songs.

“Santa’s Surprise Visit at Bikes and Balls,” Wednesday, December 15, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Whiteside Park Community Center, 4009 S. Pittsburg Ave.

After taking a year off, Santa will make a stop at Whiteside Community Center during the Bikes and Balls event. Kids, five and younger, will participate in the regular Bikes and Balls activities, make a holiday craft, visit Santa, and take a treat home. This event costs $1.

“Winter Silent Disco,” Wednesday, December 15, 6 to 8 p.m., Jane A. Malone Center in Chamberlain Park, 4940 N Frankfort Ave.