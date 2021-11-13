Braum’s An Affair of the Heart set for Nov. 19-21

Braum’s An Affair of the Heart show kicks off the holiday shopping season in Tulsa from Nov. 19-21 and celebrates 26 years of bringing artists, makers and small retailers together for a three-day shopping event that has become a biannual tradition for generations of Tulsans.
This November’s event allows makers and vendors to again reach customers face-to-face, post-pandemic.
Vendors will come from more than 20 states to sell their goods over three days. The show provides shoppers with a unique opportunity to browse hundreds of small businesses from across the nation selling one-of-wa-kind items celebrating the craft, skill, art and style of the vendor.
This is the largest and longest-running show of its kind in Oklahoma and started with 60 booths and 800 shoppers 36 years ago. Now, it’s consistently ranked one of the 200 best contemporary craft shows in the country by vendor ballots cast through the industry’s leading publication, Sunshine Artist magazine.
“While we are always excited to showcase our artists, craftsmen and small business owners to Oklahomans, we believe it’s now more important than ever to support these local entrepreneurs,” said Eleanor Blakeman, founding partner of Braum’s An Affair of the Heart. “After the events of the previous two years, our shows offer Tulsans the opportunity to not only support businesses recovering from the pandemic, but also to purchase unique and handcrafted items onsite without having to rely on shipping companies or big-box retailers.”
The November show will feature hundreds of handmade, boutique and gourmet food items including everything from jewelry and upcycled furniture to clothing, home décor, handcrafted lotions and soaps, and much more. Braum’s An Affair of the Heart is an opportunity to connect with artists and small business owners from across the state and country and allows Tulsans to shop small on a grand scale.
With many COVID-19 restrictions eased by the city of Tulsa, Braum’s An Affair of the Heart is able to offer a shopping experience similar to shows offered pre-pandemic. Masks are no longer required at the show, aisles will again be two-way, and many of shoppers’ favorite vendors are returning.
The addition of “Braum’s” in the title comes as part of a multi-year title sponsorship with Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores and Fresh Markets. Additionally, the Braum’s partnership allows Braum’s shoppers to redeem Fresh Market store receipts for free admission to the 2021 Oklahoma shows. Complete details can be found online at aaoth.com/get-a-free-ticket. Posters with more information can also be found in all participating Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores and Fresh Market locations.
“Braum’s has been an Oklahoma staple for over 50 years and partnering with An Affair of the Heart is a way for us to support another great Oklahoma company, and what has become a tradition for generations of attendees,” said Mandy Merrifield, marketing director of Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores and Fresh Markets. “We are excited to offer free tickets to our customers and share our great products and shopping experience with Braum’s An Affair of the Heart shoppers.”
Show times are Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door and each ticket is good for all three days. Kids 12 and under get in free. For more information, visit www.aaoth.com.
Featured video: