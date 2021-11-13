Braum’s An Affair of the Heart set for Nov. 19-21

The November show will feature hundreds of handmade, boutique and gourmet food items including everything from jewelry and upcycled furniture to clothing, home décor, handcrafted lotions and soaps, and much more. Braum’s An Affair of the Heart is an opportunity to connect with artists and small business owners from across the state and country and allows Tulsans to shop small on a grand scale.

With many COVID-19 restrictions eased by the city of Tulsa, Braum’s An Affair of the Heart is able to offer a shopping experience similar to shows offered pre-pandemic. Masks are no longer required at the show, aisles will again be two-way, and many of shoppers’ favorite vendors are returning.

The addition of “Braum’s” in the title comes as part of a multi-year title sponsorship with Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores and Fresh Markets. Additionally, the Braum’s partnership allows Braum’s shoppers to redeem Fresh Market store receipts for free admission to the 2021 Oklahoma shows. Complete details can be found online at aaoth.com/get-a-free-ticket. Posters with more information can also be found in all participating Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores and Fresh Market locations.