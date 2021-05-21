Before National Brothers Day, read how the late Bucky Utter, true to his personality, is helping people in excess

“The Bucky Foundation has been a valuable partner in the fight against cancer,” Kendria Cost, chair of OSU Coaches vs. Cancer, said. “The funds we raise through the Coaches vs Cancer Cowboy Classic stay mainly in the state of Oklahoma and are used to fund research, patient services and patient education. This year, we were able to designate those funds for pediatric cancer research. Really can’t say enough about the support the Bucky Foundation provides to our program — they help take our tournament to another level and we could not be more grateful. When it comes to cancer, we are all on the same team.”