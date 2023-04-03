Reservations are being accepted for a second annual Packard car ride event at the Heart of Route 66 Auto Museum in Sapulpa.

Rides ($15 per person) take passengers from the museum to nearby Pretty Water Lake in Sapulpa. Rides begin May 1. Rides will continue through the end of September. Rides will take place every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon with four drivers, weather permitting.

Rides will take place in a 1922 Packard and another vintage automobile.

A ride ticket also is good for admission to the museum. Guests can book rides by calling the museum at 918-216-1171.

Located on historic Route 66 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, the museum showcases cars, motorcycles and memorabilia. The museum is located at 13 Sahoma Lake Road in Sapulpa. For more information, visit heartofroute66.org.