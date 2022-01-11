Ask a Master Gardener: Expert advice on ordering garden seeds now

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The F codes indicate these seeds have a resistance to fusarium wilt. So, if you have had problems with fusarium wilt in years past, these would be good varieties for you. PM would indicate powdery mildew resistance while TMV would identify tomato mosaic virus resistance. Again, for those who have struggled with these diseases in their garden, hybrid seeds with built in disease resistance are great choices.

Seed catalogs typically also contain information on when your seeds should be started and what period of time you should expect between planting and harvest. Purchasing seeds of the same type of vegetable but with different days to harvest can help spread your vegetable harvest out for a greater period of time instead of getting everything at once. Another way to accomplish this is to do something we call “succession” planting. Utilizing this methodology, you start your plants of the same variety at a staggered schedule to extend your harvest time. For example, if you planted lettuce or radishes each week, you would have your harvest time spread out rather than one large harvest.